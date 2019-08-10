Kerala floods: Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad tomorrow, take stock of relief measures

Rahul Gandhi spoke to PM Narendra Modi on the flood situation in Kerala. (ANI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit his constituency Wayanad on Sunday. The constituency along with other districts of Kerala is battling continuous rains and floods since the last few days. As per reports, 42 people have lost their lives due to torrential downpour in the state.

A landslide occured in Wayanad on Thursday. An earlier visit by the Congress leader was cancelled on the advice of officials. The former Congress president was told that his presence might affect relief operations in the district.

“The people of Wayanad, my Lok Sabha constituency, are in my thoughts & prayers as they battle raging flood waters. I was to travel to Wayanad, but I’ve now been advised by officials that my presence will disrupt relief operations. I’m awaiting their OK to travel,” Rahul Gandhi had tweeted on Thursday.

Earlier on Friday, Rahul Gandhi spoke to PM Narendra Modi on the flood situation in Kerala and sought assistance for those affected by the rains.

“Spoke to the Prime Minister seeking all possible assistance for the people severely affected by the floods and landslides in the state, especially in Wayanad. The PM has assured to provide any assistance required to mitigate the effects of the disaster,” he tweeted from his Wayanad MP twitter handle.

Meanwhile, nearly 64,000 people have been evacuated and shifted to relief camps in the state. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that about 24 landslides have been reported and nearly 40 people are feared trapped under debris in Wayanad and Malappuram district. The CM also stated that they have sought help from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and defence forces.

“Since Kochi airport has suspended operations till Sunday, the state has urged the Centre for permission to use the naval base airport. Till then, flights to Kochi will be diverted to Thiruvananthapuram,” he said.