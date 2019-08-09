Kerala Floods: Rahul Gandhi speaks to PM Modi seeks assistance for those affected

Spoke to the Prime Minister seeking all possible assistance for the people severely affected by the floods and landslides in the state, especially in Wayanad.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the flood situation in Kerala and sought assistance for those affected in the State, including in his constituency Wayanad. Gandhi called Modi and asked for relief and assistance to those affected.

“Spoke to the Prime Minister seeking all possible assistance for the people severely affected by the floods and landslides in the state, especially in Wayanad. The PM has assured to provide any assistance required to mitigate the effects of the disaster,” Gandhi tweeted from his Wayanad MP twitter handle.