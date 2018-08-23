Kerala floods: Neighbouring states chip in with power equipment, staff

Army personnel pack up material after carrying out rescue and relief operations in flood-affected areas of Kochi. (PTI)

Neighbouring states and companies engaged in the electricity business have been quick to rush in with material and manpower to repair Kerala’s power infrastructure, which has severely been affected by the floods. Governments of Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have offered services of their electricity staff to re-establish the infrastructure of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).

“From Tuesday, a delegation of 130 personnel from Andhra Pradesh are engaged in the work of charging transformers and doing the vital repair services at the affected areas in Thrissur, Irinjalakkuda and Chalakkudy,” a senior official of the KSEB told FE.

Out of the 240 distribution transformers that the Tamil Nadu government offered, 125 are in place, along with 50,000 single-phase meters.

“Top priority is for resuming power supply in relief camps, hospitals and the water treatment plants. Drinking water supply is a major issue and hence supply to plants would be restored on a war footing”, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Several electricity contractors from the southern states have also joined with their expertise in procuring the necessary material.

“Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has agreed to undertake the work to re-instate power in 500 houses. And they would bring in their own equipment to do it,” a KSEB official said.

About 50 of the 100 distribution transformers that Karnataka-based Hubli Electric Company promised have already arrived at the Madakkathara KSEB nodal point in Thrissur.

Power Grid Corporation has pledged to deliver 50 kilolitre of transformer oil, three trucks to transport transformers, disc insulators and LT panels.

As many as 12,000 electric poles, conductors or lines spanning 8,000 km, 900 transformers and 61,155 single-phase meters would be used for executing the ‘Mission Reconnect’. Although 13 lakh connections were reinstated, this is only 50% of the work. Around 1,520 transformers have been charged, but another 4,600 need to be urgently charged. Of this, more than 1000 are still lying under water.

680 MW generation capacity shut

Floods in Kerala have affected 17 power generating stations with a cumulative capacity of 680 MW. Of this, 318 MW across five power plants has been revived.

The 180 MW Lower Periyar hydro electric generating station is under outage since August 14 due to flooding, data from the central government’s Power System Operation Corporation showed. The 21 MW Kuthungal unit is offline due to water-level-related transmission constraints.

Average power generation from hydel sources has dipped from about 1,700 MW at the beginning of the month to 1,300 MW as on August 21.