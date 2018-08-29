Kerala floods: Man donates Rs 1 lakh prize money to Chief Minister’s relief funds

The devastating rains and floods in the state have left over 300 people dead and over 8.69 lakh people shifted to relief camps.

In a remarkable gesture, a man from Kerala donated Rs 1 lakh to the chief minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) in view of the flood situation in the state. The devastating rains and floods in the state have left over 300 people dead and over 8.69 lakh people shifted to relief camps. The man, named Hamasa, who donated the amount is a lottery agent. He had won third prize in the Nirmal lottery which was held on August 10. He personally handed the cheque of Rs 1 lakh to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

On Sunday, the chief minister took to Facebook to urge the people, including the Malayali diaspora across the world to donate one month’s salary for the relief efforts in the state. Kerala Governor P Sathasivam had also tweeted urging people holding ‘high offices’ to donate their salaries to CMDRF. In his post, the chief minister had said, “We can overcome any hurdle if Malayalis across the world stand united. Money will not be a hurdle for rebuilding Kerala. Let Malayalis across the world contribute their one month’s salary for rebuilding the state. We should think about this.”

“Everyone won’t be able to give their one month’s salary together. You can give it in ten month’s time. The non-resident Malayalis should try to ensure the support of those who are with them,” he added in his post.The state has caused a lost of Rs. 19, 512 crore because of the calamity. Kerala has received financial aid from a number of states, Centre, various organisations and individuals. A number of Members of Parliament (MPs) and IAS Officers Association of Andhra Pradesh (IASOA -AP) also donated their one-day income in support of Kerala.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat address had also reiterated that the “entire nation” was with Kerla and added that “125 crore Indians stand by them, shoulder to shoulder”.

“From Kutch to Kamrup, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, everyone is trying to contribute in some way or the other so that wherever a disaster happens, be it Kerala or any other part of the country, human life returns to normalcy. Irrespective of age group or area of work, people are contributing,” he said.