Kerala flood Live Updates: PM Modi chairs high-level meeting in Kochi, announces Rs 500 crore interim relief

PM currently chairing a meeting in Kochi with CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister KJ Alphons and other officials. (ANI)

Kerala flood Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the state to assess the flood situation. According to media reports, the planned aerial survey has been called off due to bad weather condition in the state. The Prime Minister was to be accompanied in his survey by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, State Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekheran and other top state officials.

According to reports, the PM is chairing a high-level meeting to discuss the grave situation in the state. He may announce a relief package to deal with the grim situation, reports said. The state is facing worst floods in the last 100 years. According to Kerala government, 324 people have lost their lives and more 2 lakh are compelled to take shelter in relief camps across the state. Life in the state has come to a halt and public transport has collapsed.