Kerala flood Live Updates: PM Modi chairs high-level meeting in Kochi, announces Rs 500 crore interim relief

Kerala flood Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the state to assess the flood situation. According to media reports, the planned aerial survey has been called off due to bad weather condition in the state. The Prime Minister was to be accompanied in his survey by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, State Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekheran and other top state officials.
According to reports, the PM is chairing a high-level meeting to discuss the grave situation in the state. He may announce a relief package to deal with the grim situation, reports said. The state is facing worst floods in the last 100 years. According to Kerala government, 324 people have lost their lives and more 2 lakh are compelled to take shelter in relief camps across the state. Life in the state has come to a halt and public transport has collapsed.
PM Modi announces Rs 500 crore interim relief as the state is facing its worst flood. According to Kerala government, 324 people have died till now.
1000s and 1000s are marooned & facing a very severe, critical situation & more emergency evacuation operation is needed. What is being done is appreciable but we need more help from the Centre and other states. Kerala is in distress: PC Chacko, Congress on Kerala floods-ANI
United Arab Emirates(UAE) to form a committee to help flood-hit areas of Kerala. Sheikh Khalifa has instructed the formation of a national emergency committee to provide assistance to the people affected.
Several state governments have come forward to help Kerala. Andhra Pradesh government on Friday announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 crore to Kerala. Punjab government also announced Rs 10 crore relief. It is also expected that PM Modi would announce a major relief package for the state. Modi along with Vijayan will make an aerial survey of the worst affected districts.
The Kerala government is all set to make arrangements to facilitate the landing of small aircraft at Kochi's naval airport. An interesting fact is also that that for several years, Kochi's naval airport had been functioning as Kochi's domestic airport till the year when the Nedumbassery Airport was constructed and it became functional.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, while speaking to media persons, lashed out that several airline companies had taken to overcharging people during this time of crisis in the state.
Given the panic among air travelers and the overcharging by airline companies, it is now reported that the DGCA has put in place a 24x7 control room, which will address all passenger related issues including issues such as refunds as well as rescheduling of flights.