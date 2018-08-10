Kerala floods Live Updates: Thunderstorm alert in parts of state; water flow increases in Periyar river as gates of Idukki Dam opened

Kerala floods, rain, weather Live Updates: Kerala flood situation stoked by incessant rains turned from bad to worse with 26 people having lost their lives so far due to rain-related incidents and landslides. Army and NDRF teams have been deployed to tackle the situations. Three shutters of the Idukki dam have been opened even as the water level touched 2401 ft. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain in 8 districts across Kerala in the next 48 hours. Heavy rains for past two days and release of water from the Idamalayar dam yesterday resulted in localised flooding in low lying areas in the northern districts of Kerala. The flood water also triggered a landslide in some places.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and offered all possible assistance to those affected. “Spoke to Kerala CM Shri Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the situation arising due to floods in various parts of the state. Offered all possible assistance to those affected. We stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Kerala in the wake of this calamity,” the PM said in a tweet.
An advisory has been issued by the US in the wake of heavy rains and floods in the state, asking its citizens not to visit Kerala because of the flash floods in the state. “Avoid all areas throughout Kerala affected by landslides and flash floods,” it read.
According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin at 8 am, thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are likely to affect Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Wayanad districts.
Three shutters of the dam have been raised. 125 cusecs of water are being discharged in the spill
For the first time in the last 26 years, a shutter of the Cheruthoni Dam was opened on Thursday and two more were opened at 7 am. The full reservoir level is 2,403 feet and storage capacity is 69,268 Mcft and storage percentage is 97.61 per cent.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had described the flood situation in the state as "very grim" and it was for the first time in the history of the state that 24 dams had been opened at a time following the water level reaching maximum capacity.
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has directed Chief Secretary TM Vijayabhaskar to send relief materials worth Rs.10 crore and team of doctors to Kerala.
As heavy rain continues to lash Kerala, two more shutters of Idukki dam were opened last morning, increasing the water flow into Periyar river to 125 cuses (1,25,000 ltres/sec)
Drinking water supply has been hit in several parts of Ernakulam, Malappuram and Palakkad districts
Three shutters of Idukki have been opened. At midnight on Thursday, the water level had touched 2400.38 ft. This morning at 7 am, the water level touched 2401 ft. Trial runs continued throughout the night . IMD predicts more rain in 8 districts across Kerala in the next 48 hour.
A ban has been imposed on the movement of heavy goods vehicles and tourist vehicles in the high ranges of Idukki. The decision was taken on account of unabated rains in the area, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan