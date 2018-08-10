Kerala floods Live Updates: Thunderstorm alert in parts of state; water flow increases in Periyar river as gates of Idukki Dam opened

Kerala floods, rain, weather Live Updates: Kerala flood situation stoked by incessant rains turned from bad to worse with 26 people having lost their lives so far due to rain-related incidents and landslides. Army and NDRF teams have been deployed to tackle the situations. Three shutters of the Idukki dam have been opened even as the water level touched 2401 ft. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain in 8 districts across Kerala in the next 48 hours. Heavy rains for past two days and release of water from the Idamalayar dam yesterday resulted in localised flooding in low lying areas in the northern districts of Kerala. The flood water also triggered a landslide in some places.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and offered all possible assistance to those affected. “Spoke to Kerala CM Shri Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the situation arising due to floods in various parts of the state. Offered all possible assistance to those affected. We stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Kerala in the wake of this calamity,” the PM said in a tweet.

An advisory has been issued by the US in the wake of heavy rains and floods in the state, asking its citizens not to visit Kerala because of the flash floods in the state. “Avoid all areas throughout Kerala affected by landslides and flash floods,” it read.