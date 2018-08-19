​​​
  3. Kerala floods: Goa Tourism Minister to donate one month’s salary

Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar today said that he would donate a month's salary to the relief fund set up to help flood-affected people of Kerala.

By: | Panaji | Published: August 19, 2018 12:38 AM
Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar (PTI)

Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar today said that he would donate a month’s salary to the relief fund set up to help flood-affected people of Kerala. The southern state is reeling under its worst floods in almost a century with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a tweet earlier, pegging the loss, as per preliminary estimates, at Rs 19,512 crore.

Ajgaonkar, an MGP MLA, requested his colleagues to join in the effort to help the flood-ravaged state. “Deeply pained by the devastation caused due to floods in Kerala. I will donate my one month salary as a contribution to the relief fund, request my colleagues and Goemkars to extend their help,” Ajgaonkar tweeted today. PTI

