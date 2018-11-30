Kerala floods: Centre approves additional Rs 2,500 crore, but wants Rs 290 crore paid for rescue operations

By: | Published: November 30, 2018 1:54 PM

Centre has cleared an additional amount of Rs 2,500 crore for relief and rehabilitation work in the state.

kerala, kerala flood, kerala news, pinarayi vijayan, kerala cm pinarayi vijayan, bjp, kerala secretariat, kerala floods relief, kerala floods aid, pm narendra modi, narendra modi, nodi governmentThe Centre released Rs 600 crore as advance assistance earlier.

Almost three months after the Kerala floods ravaged 14 districts leading to the death of at least 483 people, the Centre has cleared an additional amount of Rs 2,500 crore for relief and rehabilitation work in the state. The amount sanctioned by the Centre is in addition to Rs 600 crore that was granted earlier. The NDA government’s grant, however, fell short of the Rs 4,800 crore that was sought by the state government in September.

The committee headed by the Union Home secretary Rajiv Gauba cleared the grant of the additional relief fund. Now, it will be sent to a high-level committee led by Home Minister Rajnath Singh who will announce the package along with cabinet colleagues Arun Jaitley and Radha Mohan Singh.

The Centre released Rs 600 crore as advance assistance following a furrore after it rejected UAE’s Rs 700 crore aid offer. While the preliminary estimation suggested that the damage dur to the flood was Rs 20,00 crore, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed concern that the damage could be much more.

Notably, the central government, while clearing the additional funds for the state, has also sought Rs 290 crore from Kerala, The News Minute reported. Speaking at the Assembly, the chief minister said that the Centre has asked for the amount for the cost of launching aircraft for the rescue operations during floods and supplying rations to flood-affected people of the state.

The CM also felt that Rs 2,700 crore amount that reached the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. would not be enough to meet flood-relief activities in Kerala. A senior government official told the Indian express that an inter-ministerial Central team (IMCT) was sent to Kerala under Special Secretary B R Sharma for the assessment of damage and additional funds requirement. It was based on his report that sub-committee of national executive committee cleared the additional assistance from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF).

