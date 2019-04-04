Kerala floods caused by negligence and lapses, not rain: ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan

Kerala floods caused by negligence and lapses, not rain, says ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan (Representational image/ reuters)

‘Metro Man’ E. Sreedharan, in his edit piece published in today’s Malayala Manorama newspaper, has stated that last year’s Kerala floods and the devastation that it brought upon the people of the state were caused by negligence and administrative lapses, not heavy rainfall. Sreedharan further stated that he had sent a detailed analysis along with sixteen reasons to the state government but it was most disturbing that his letter on such an important matter was totally ignored by the concerned authorities. Worse, no action was taken on it.

Following the lack of response from the state government, E. Sreedharan had no other option but to to file a PIL before the Kerala High Court in January 2019.’

“This is a huge tragedy that took the lives of 450 people and caused massive devastation across the whole state. It is the responsibility of the state government to probe and examine the reasons that triggered such massive devastation. It is the right of every Keralite to know what caused it. It is only when a responsible response was not given to me that I had no other option but to approach the court. The High Court immediately appointed an amicus curiae and now we have seen that the concerns I raised have also been pointed out in the report of the amicus curaiae,” E. Sreedharan points out.

Jacob P. Alex, amicus curiae, in his report that was submitted to the Kerala High Court yesterday, had recommended the appointment of an independent committee headed by a superior court judge to look into the same.

“When you open one dam, the concerned officials are bound to know the consequences. But when you decide to open four and five dams, no one has any idea of the magnitude of what happens next. Those officials who simply waited for the political decision making with regard to opening the dams at one go are also responsible for the massive devastation suffered by the state. Only in Kerala do these things happen where officials holding responsible positions wait for a Minister’s orders,” E. Sreedharan has written in today’s edit piece in the Manorama newspaper.

‘Metro Man’ E. Sreedharan welcomed the amicus curiae report recommending a superior court judge to probe the same. However, he also expressed a concern that there should be timely closure on the same.

The amicus curiae report had suggested that an expert committee comprising of hydrologists, engineers and dam experts can be asked to probe whether the sudden release of water from the dams while heavy rainfall was taking place had worsened the entire situation. Also, the committee can probe whether each dam’s flood control zones had been maintained correctly in consonance with the National Water Policy guidelines and norms laid down by the National Disaster Management Authority.

The committee, according to the amicus curiae’s report, can also be asked to look into whether the alert had been issued in a timely manner regarding the release of water from dams.