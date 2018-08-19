Kerala floods: Attorney General K K Venugopal donates Rs 1 crore

Attorney General K K Venugopal (PTI)

Attorney General K K Venugopal has donated Rs one crore towards relief work in flood-hit Kerala. He donated the sum to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund to aid rescue efforts to the state that has been reeling under unprecedented torrential rains and floods since August 9.

Venugopal’s son, senior advocate Krishnan Venugopal also contributed Rs 15 lakh towards the relief fund. A group of Delhi-based Malayali lawyers have started a collection drive in front of the Supreme Court to dispatch necessary supplies to the flood-hit state. Those organising the collection drive told PTI that the supplies which include clothes for victims, sanitary napkins, mugs, buckets, biscuits, water bottles, etc, will be transported in a Navy aircraft.

Supreme Court judges, Justice Kurain Joseph and Justice K M Joseph, also came in support of the lawyers collecting supplies at the flood relief collection point near the apex court and contributed a significant amount for flood relief activities for Kerala. Senior advocate Jaideep Singh contributed Rs five lakh towards the distress relief fund.

Another senior advocate Chander Uday Singh has also reportedly contributed Rs five lakh. Earlier, on August 16, the Supreme Court Bar Association has donated Rs 30 lakh from its Calamity Relief Fund.

The NDRF has evacuated over 10,000 people from the heavy rains and flood-affected areas of Kerala till now in what it has termed its biggest-ever relief and rescue operation in the country till date. The deadliest deluge in Kerala in close to a century has claimed 194 lives since August 8. Over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to over 1500 relief camps across the state.

Kerala has been receiving financial aid from various state governments across the country. Andhra Pradesh has promised aid of Rs 5 crore, Delhi government Rs 10 crore, Karnataka Rs 10 crore, Odisha Rs 5 crore, Punjab Rs 10 crore, Tamil Nadu Rs 10 crore, Telangana Rs 25 crore, Haryana Rs 10 crore and many other state governments have followed suit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited Kerala to take stock of the situation and declared assistance of Rs 500 crore for the state.

The red alert which was declared in all 14 districts of Kerala was withdrawn partially today. As of now it has been withdrawn in eight districts. The IMD has predicted heavy rains in the worst-affected Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam districts.