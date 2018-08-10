Kerala floods: Army columns deployed in flood-hit areas

Two more columns have been requisitioned and are moving to Kozikode and Mallapuram, they said. (Representative image: Reuters)

The Army has deployed three columns comprising about 75 personnel each in flood-hit areas of Kerala, sources said today. The Army columns have been deployed at Ayannkulu, Idukki and Wayanad. Two more columns have been requisitioned and are moving to Kozikode and Mallapuram, they said. Three Engineer Task Force will soon assist in the operations, the sources added. At least 22 people have died in the state due to incessant rainfall and flooding in the past two days, the Home Ministry said today.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan describing the situation as “very grim”. With water levels rising in various dams and reaching almost their maximum capacity, shutters of at least 22 reservoirs in Kerala have been opened to drain out excess water. Heavy rains for the past two days and release of water from the Idamalayar dam yesterday, resulted into localised flooding in low-lying areas in the northern districts of Kerala. The flood water also triggered landslides at some places.