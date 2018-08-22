Kerala floods: Anand Mahindra shares heart-warming image, reveals what India makes him proud

The image was tweeted by Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra who said this is the India that makes him proud. (Source: PTI/IE)

The Kerala floods might have left ‘God’s own country’ devastated but people from all across the country have come together to provide relief and assistance – showing what true India stands for. The Kerala chief minister chaired a meeting of the state cabinet on Tuesday after which he asked for a Rs 2,600 crore special package from the Centre after the deluge that left 231 dead in a fortnight and displaced over 14 lakh people.

While on one hand, financial aid has been announced by different states, the groundwork done by locals, police and the defence forces is something we all need to applaud. In Aluva district, the Navy airlifted and flew to safety a pregnant woman paralysed from the waist down. The Indian Police Service Association tweeted a picture of a policeman rescuing a newborn in a different part of the state.

In another great act, a journalist from Punjab was captured on camera comforting a man in who he had helped take to a safer place. The image was tweeted by Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra who said this is the India that makes him proud.

“Just saw this pic on the net. Apparently a Punjab TV journalist comforting a man in Kerala who he had helped take to a safer place.. This is the India that makes me proud. This is Incredible India…,” Mahindra’s tweet read.

Here is the image shared by Anand Mahindra –

Many heart-warming stories are emerging from the state and one that has made a significant amount of headlines is that of Hanan Hamid – the college school student from Thrissur who was trolled mercilessly on social media for telling a newspaper that she travelled long distances to sell fish for a living.

Hamid donated Rs 1.5 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund, setting an example for others.

On the other hand, the United Arab Emirates, home to a large number of expatriates from Kerala, has promised an assistance of USD 100 million (about Rs 700 crore) for the state’s reconstruction. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, called up prime minister Modi and made the offer for assistance, Vijayan said. India, while appreciating the gesture by UAE and other countries, is believed to have turned down all offers from foreign governments.