Kerala floods: 7.24 lakh in relief camps, rescue operations in last stage

The civic life remained haywire in Kerala as 7.24 lakh people are in relief camps after the worst floods in the last 100 years have taken a toll of more than 357 lives. The combined might of the Indian Disaster Relief Army and local volunteer groups managed to save over 50,000 lives in the last week. Even as rescue operations were in the last stages on Monday, what fascinated everyone was the exemplary effort of around 1,000 experienced fishermen from coastal villages in the state, who plunged into rescue operations with their fishing boats. Indian defence forces are on the forefront, executing stunning rescue operations like airlifting a woman in early stages of labour and a 101-year-old lady, among others, to safety.

Southern Army Commander Lt Gen DR Soni said, “Boys reached places where lights and helicopters cannot.” At the same time, it was into flooded alleys in villages where helicopters and Navy boats could not navigate, that brave men from fishing villages sneaked with their boats. “This way, we were able to track even trapped people, who were too weak to send distress messages or even make loud calls,” says Dominiq Thomas, a fisher rescuer from Arthunkal. A video that went viral on the social media is that of KP Jaisal, a fisherman volunteer, who went on all fours to offer his back as a sturdy stepping stone to a swaying rescue boat in Malappuram for stranded women. “I have been in rescue missions during the Odisha floods and such gestures are usual during calamities,” Jaisal later said, brushing aside the heroic veneer.

Meanwhile, relief is pouring in from all parts of the world. The UAE reportedly formed an emergency committee for aid to Kerala. Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi, ruler of Sharjah city of the UAE, has donated `4 crore. Qatar announced `35 crore and Oman dispatched a flight with relief materials. Flipkart and grocery delivery app BigBasket have tied up with non-profit outfits like Goonj and Oxfam India to let shoppers buy and donate relief goods. Amazon India is also offering similar facilities. Mobile wallet firm Paytm has introduced an option for users to directly transfer money to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.