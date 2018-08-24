Kerala floods 2018: When CM Pinarayi Vijayan got stung by hard truth, faced a reality check at relief camps

Kerala flood 2018: While Kerala is reeling under acute crisis following the devastating deluge, it’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seemed to have felt the heat when he visited the victims in the relief camps. As the water begins to recede in the picturesque God’s own country, more issues related to amenities are coming to the fore. From anger over being late in hearing their grievances to complaints regarding the distribution of food, drinking water, toilets and snakes, Vijayan faced a reality check from ground zero.

The Chief Minister, who was monitoring the rescue and relief operations from the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram, decided to visit the camps to get a first-hand knowledge of the sufferings of the people, many of whom had lost their homes and belongings in the floods, the worst in the last 100 years. Over 230 persons have been killed in the deluge.

Many people’s complaints were about the camps in flood-ravaged areas like Chalakudy, Alappuzha, Kozhencherry, Chengannur and North Paravur. Several residents of these camps alleged that toilets are very less, reported Hindustan Times.

Vijayan listened to their complaints patiently and assured that the government will make sure that their houses are re-built and will help them get their livelihood back. “The government is with you. We will do everything possible to help you get back to your feet,” Vijayan asserted. “There is no need for any anxiety, the government will provide funds to rebuild homes,” Vijayan assured the people in the camps, many of them unable to hold back tears.

The government has also decided to handover kits containing foodgrains, rice, sugar and dal besides clothes for children and nighties for women to people returning homes from relief camps. As the flood waters receded from their houses, people have complained of snakes, including cobras, crawling all over the place. Many have been bitten by snakes too, they said.

With the rescue operations almost over, a massive clean-up drive of houses and public places filled with mud deposits and debris has begun. One of the major problems being faced is the carcasses of animals floating in water bodies and other places. Efforts are on to bury them. The government has already disposed off around 5000 animal remains in the last two days, according to officials.

A control room has been set up here to coordinate the cleaning process across the state, official sources said today adding civic bodies have been entrusted with the task of managing the work. Over 50,000 volunteers have taken up the task of cleaning up houses and public places filled with mud deposits and debris dumped by the floods. Squads with electricians and plumbers will also be visiting homes to provide necessary help to the people, officials said.