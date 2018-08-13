Kerala floods 2018, rain, weather news: Red alert as Idukki dam water level rises; state seeks Rs 1,220 cr relief funds

A ‘Red alert’ has already been issued by the the weather department. It has asked people to be cautious as there was a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in most places in Idukki, Wayanad, Kannur, Ernakulam, Palakkad and Malappuram districts.

Kerala floods 2018, rain, weather news: In major worry for the people of the state, water level at Idukki dam today rose to 2397.94 feet. The full reservoir level of the dam is 2403 feet, according to reports. While the central government announced Rs 100 crore as immediate central relief, the state government had submitted a memorandum to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, seeking urgent sanction of Rs 1,220 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) to meet the situation.

A ‘Red alert’ has already been issued by the the weather department. It has asked people to be cautious as there was a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in most places in Idukki, Wayanad, Kannur, Ernakulam, Palakkad and Malappuram districts. Ten columns of the Army, a unit of Madras Regiment along with personnel of the Navy, Air Force and NDRF are engaged in relief and rescue work in badly-hit districts, including Kozhikode, Idukki, Malappuram, Kannur and Wayanad, according to reports.

Singh had made an aerial survey of badly affected areas in Idukki and Ernakulam districts yesterday. The Union Home Minister said that the rains and floods had caused “massive damage” to the farm sector and infrastructure like roads and power. “Kerala is facing an unprecedented flood situation. It is unprecedented because never before in the history of independent India has Kerala witnessed such massive floods,” he told reporters here.

In the memorandum, the Chief Minister said preliminary estimates suggested that Kerala suffered a loss of Rs 8,316 crore in the rains, floods and landslides. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today announced that passports damaged in floods in Kerala will be replaced free of cost by the government. “There are unprecedented floods in Kerala causing huge damage. We have decided that as the situation becomes normal, passports damaged on account (of) floods shall be replaced free of charge. Please contact the concerned Passport Kendras,” Swaraj tweeted.

As torrential rains had thrown normal life out of gear in many parts of Kerala last week, the personnel of the Army, Navy, Airforce and Coast Guard have sprung into action, extending all support to local people and authorities to face the deluge. Since then, the defence personnel are tirelessly working 24×7 in evacuating hapless people from isolated places, constructing temporary bridges, repairing and clearing roads in villages of Kerala, braving incessant rains and landslip threats.