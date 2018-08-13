Kerala floods 2018: Passport lost or damaged? Here is how you can replace it for free

Over 35 people have lost their lives and thousands of people were rendered homeless due to the massive floods in Kerala. (Representative image: PTI)

Kerala floods 2018: Are you a resident of Kerala and have lost or damaged your passport in the recent floods? Don’t worry, the government has stepped up to your aid. Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Sunday took to Twitter to provide some relief to the people living in the flood-affected areas of Kerala. Swaraj shared a post on Twitter explaining to users ways in which they can replace their passport which has been lost or damaged in the floods.

“There are unprecedented floods in Kerala causing huge damage. We have decided that as the situation becomes normal, passports damaged on account floods shall be replaced free of charge. Please contact the concerned Passport Kendras.”

How to replace lost or damaged Passport?

While the ministry has not laid out any specific guidelines for the process so and the Passport Kendras also remained unavailable to FIinancialExpress.com for any queries, people are advised not to worry. In a similar situation that took place back in 2015 during the Chennai floods, the ministry in an official statement had said that “a special ‘passport mela’ for flood victims would be conducted at three Passport Seva Kendras functioning in Chennai. Similarly, people can expect help at their concerned PSK. A release had then said that in order to get a duplicate passport, applicants are not required to submit an online application. The applications in such cases were taken on plain paper along with which the flood-damaged passport (in some cases) was required. This scheme was effective for two months, following the floods in November–December 2015.

According to PTI, over 35 people have lost their lives and thousands of people were rendered homeless due to the massive floods in Kerala. Around 10 of the 14 districts in the state have been affected by the floods.