Kerala floods 2018: Idukki dam shutter opens after 26 years as Kerala rain fury continues; watch video

Ever since the Idukki dam systems were commissioned in 1975, the dam has only been opened twice i.e, in 1981 and 1992 when the water rose to 2,399.04 ft.

Kerala floods 2018: Heavy and unprecedented rains have caused havoc in God’s own country Kerala. About 26 people have lost their lives in the torrential rains that have caused flooding in many areas of Kerala. And as Kerala bears the brunt of incessant southwest monsoon, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) opened one of the five shutters of Cheruthoni dam on the Idukki reservoir. What proves the widespread destruction due to the heavy downpour is that the shutter of one of Asia’s largest arch dams was opened after 26 years! The shutter was opened after water level inched up to 2398.99 feet. The maximum storage level in the Idukki reservoir is 2403 ft.

Ever since the Idukki dam systems were commissioned in 1975, the dam has only been opened twice i.e, in 1981 and 1992 when the water rose to 2,399.04 ft. Both the incidents happened during the northeast monsoon in the months of October-November.

As per reports, the middle shutter of the dam was opened as part of a trial run to gauge the water level in the Idukki reservoir. On Friday, two more shutters of the Cheruthoni Dam were opened today as the water level touched 2,401 feet.

The water released from the Idukki reservoir will travel through the Cheruthoni river to meet the Periyar after a kilometre. The river the passes through Thadambiyad, Karimban, Bhoothathankettu and Perumbavoor to finally reach Aluva. The Periyar river the drains further into the Arabian Sea.

The Southwest monsoons have been vigorous for Kerala these years as 26 people have been killed, including 11 in high range Idukki in landslips on Thursday. Idukki has received 129.80 mm rainfall.

Not only Idukki but with heavy rains lashing various parts in Kerala, shutters of at least 22 reservoirs in the state have been opened to drain out excess water from the dams reaching the maximum capacity. As per the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, 241 relief camps have been opened & 15,695 people have been shifted from low-lying areas.

According to IMD bulletin on Friday, thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are likely to affect Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Wayanad districts. CM Pinarayi Vijayan had described the flood situation in the state as “very grim”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the Kerala CM yesterday in the wake of heavy rains and floods in the state and offered all possible assistance to those affected.