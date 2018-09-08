Kerala floods 2018: How state’s largest lake made situation worse

Over 400 people have lost their lives in Kerala flood 2018.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has found congestion in the carrying capacity of Vembanad lake, which the largest lake in Kerala, made the floods severe. The CWC authorities found that the lake absorbed only a fraction of water that was drained into it from overflowing rivers leading to severe destruction in the districts such as Kottayam and Allapuzha.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a senior CWC officer said that due to the incessant rainfall and lack of reservoirs in the upper reaches of the rivers, the situation worsened following which the flood took place. According to the officials, only 0.6 billion cubic metres (BCM), of the 1.63 BCM caused due to excessive rainfall and overloaded 480 sq km and distended to about three times its size.

The commission has now proposed several measures including- raising the capacity of drainage so that waters of rivers like Pamba, Manimala, Achenkovil and Meenachil could be drained into the lake. The commission also suggested of a barrage through which the water of the lake could be drained into the ocean.

The commission officials hope that the situation would be better if the capacity of the lake was larger. “The capacity of the lake might be less due to the siltation which is a natural process,” a CWC official told IE. The official further said, “There could have been backflow because the outlet was unable to discharge as much into the ocean. However, the officials said that dredging of the lake was one of possibility but as the entire area is an eco-sensitive zone, so dredging was not recommended.”

In its first analysis, the CWC had put the blame on high rainfall which took place twice in the month of August i.e from August 8-9 and August 15-17. The Central water body also proposed few measures for the maintenance of all large reservoirs in the state. The CWC’s recommendation will determine how much quantity of water to be released if the water in the reservoir reached certain levels.

This move comes a few weeks after Dr Madhavan Nair, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences had raised concern over the water management system across the country. "No big reservoir has a decision support system. So we don't know when to open them, how to open them," said Nair.