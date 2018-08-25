Kerala floods 2018: CRPF personnel carry out relief operations in flood-hit districts

Kerala rains: CRPF personnel carry out relief ops in flood-hit districts (File photo)

After carrying out extensive relief operations in rain hit areas of Kannur district, personnel of CRPF have shifted their focus to rehabilitating the flood affected people in some parts of Thrissur district.

A top CRPF official said a base camp has been established at Kerala Police Academy in Thrissur on August 22 and liaised with district administration for effective rehabilitation work.

“As the water level receded in flood affected areas we shifted our attention to rehabilitation work,” the official told PTI. To begin with more than 300 personnel of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) joined hands with people of Mala Grama Panchayat in cleaning various schools, colleges, government buildings and badly damaged houses owing to land slides and accumulation of sludge, etc carried by flood waters, he said.

“The effort was to lend a helping hand to the state administration and affected people in quick resettlement. The badly affected villages like Annalur and Kuriyalasseri were put back on track within two days of work and most of the people returned to their homes owing to aggressive cleanliness drive in their respective homes,” he said.

Presently, the focus is on Annamanada and Kuzhur Grama Panchayat, where the rehabilitation work has commenced this morning, the official said. Clearing the debris from the houses and maintaining the supply lines is the priority.

Further, relief materials received from CRPF establishments across the country is also distributed among the needy populace, he added. Roads and bridges covered with debris were cleared with the help of local volunteers acting as guides. The rehabilitation work will continue till every person affected by floods moves back to his home, the official said. He said as on today one DIGP, two deputy commandants, two assistant commandants, three inspectors, nine sub inspectors, 50 staff and 450 trainees are on the job. Further, relief material collected from families of staff and trainees was distributed in far flung areas sharing border with adjoining Karnataka, the official added.