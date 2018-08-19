Kerala floods 2018: CM relief fund, Paytm, Zomato and all other ways to donate

Kerala is facing its worst flood in the last 100 years

The Kerala government on Sunday withdrew red alert from all districts of the state. However, eleven districts remain on orange alert. Both the Central and State government has promised to contribute to Kerala flood relief. A total of 357 people have died while more than lakhs of people have been shifted to several relief camps. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit districts. The state is facing its worst flood in the last 100 years. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for an immediate assistance of Rs 2,000 crore.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi led central government to declare it a natural disaster. Many state governments have also extended their help to the Kerala flood victims. The Kerala government has also appealed to the common man to contribute to CM Relief Fund for Kerala Flood Relief and Rehabilitation.

Given below are few ways through which one can contribute for Kerala floods –

1. CM Relief fund:- An individual can make a donation of the amount he/she wants by visiting – donation.cmdrf.kerala.gov.in/. Apart from this, one can also donate money by cheque/DD addressed to Principal Secretary (Finance) Treasurer, Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, Secretariat, Thiruvananthapuram. For those who are willing to donate via net banking can use the following details:

SBI Account number: 67319948232; Bank: SBI

Branch: City Branch, TVM

IFSC Code: SBIN0070028

Name of Donee: CMDRF

PAN detail: AAAGD0584M

SWIFT CODE: SBININBBT08

2. Paytm:- An individual can also make a donation of the amount he/she wants through ‘ Paytm’. After opening the ‘Paytm’ app, one can see ‘Kerala floods’ icon. After clicking on it, you have to enter details of the amount and proceed. A message will appear on the screen if the payment is successful. The entire process will not take more than two minutes to complete.

3. Amazon India:- An individual can also make a donation of the product he/she wants by visiting the official website of Amazon. The donation page on the web portal lists three NGOs. To contribute the donation, one needs to select the NGO you prefer. Then select products from the list and add to cart. Finally, choose the method of payment.

4. Zomato:- Like others, Zomato is also providing assistance for the flood relief to Kerala by way of donating a meal in Kochi, Kerala. One can donate a meal for 6 or 10 people on Zomato mobile app.

5. True Caller:- The ‘Truecaller’ is also allowing individuals to donate the fund with a quick UPI or Internet banking transfer to the Chief Minister Relief Fund.

6. NGOs:- One can donate or provide assistance to Kerala flood victims through- ‘Uday Foundation’. Uday Foundation, 113A/1, Adchini, New Delhi 110017. (Reena Sen 9599635450); List of urgent material – Rice, pulses, vegetable oil, iodized salt, sugar, dry milk, baby food, Feeding bottles, buckets, sanitary pads. torch,candles,blankets.

All the above-mentioned transactions will be 100% tax-free.