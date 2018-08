Kerala Floods 2018: CM Pinarayi Vijayan makes personal contribution of Rs 1 lakh for relief

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

With Kerala facing an unprecedented rain havoc, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has made a personal contribution of Rs one lakh to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). Urging everyone to contribute generously to relief efforts, Vijayan said in a Facebook post that rebuilding the affected areas are going to be an arduous task.

The Chief Minister CM had also asked everyone to express solidarity with the people of the state in their hour of crisis. Meanwhile, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy today announced a relief assistance of Rs 1 crore to the Kerala government to tackle the situation arising out of floods.

He also appealed to traders, industrialists and others to make generous contributions to the Puducherry Chief Minister Relief Fund which would be sent to the Kerala government for relief works. Twenty-nine people have so far been killed in the heavy rains and floods since August 8 in the state and many homes damaged and crops destroyed.