Kerala floods 2018: CM Pinarayi Vijayan hopes UAE aid is accepted, says PM Modi acknowledged Rs 700 crore offer

Vijayan said that there was no lack of clarity on UAE aid for the flood-ravaged state and expressed hope the Centre would accept the offer.

Kerala floods 2018: As Kerala fights hard for normalcy after the devastating floods that claimed 231 lives, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has made a strong pitch for assistance and expressed hope that the Centre would accept the UAE aid “offer” of Rs 700 crore. Amid the row over the Centre deciding not to accept any foreign donations for flood relief, officials at the UAE embassy in New Delhi had said that the UAE had not officially announced any financial aid for Kerala flood relief. However, Vijayan said that there was no lack of clarity on UAE aid for the flood-ravaged state and expressed hope the Centre would accept the offer.

According to a PTI report, Vijayan said NRI businessman M A Yusfuf Ali had informed him about the aid. The UAE aid was communicated to Ali when he had met the crown prince to convey Bakrid greetings, Vijayan added. The CM said that it was a matter discussed by Crown Prince of UAE Sheikh Mohammed Bin Syed Al Nahian and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said in fact, PM Modi on his official Twitter account had acknowledged UAE’s help in the time of distress.

A big thanks to @hhshkmohd for his gracious offer to support people of Kerala during this difficult time. His concern reflects the special ties between governments and people of India and UAE. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 18, 2018

“A big thanks to @hhshkmohd for his gracious offer to support people of Kerala during this difficult time. His concern reflects the special ties between governments and people of India and UAE,” PM Modi had tweeted on August 18.

On Friday, UAE embassy officials in New Delhi said no specific amount for financial aid to flood-ravaged Kerala was finalised by the United Arab Emirates and there was no announcement on donation to the state. UAE ambassador Ahmed Albannam, without mentioning financial aid, said his government had only set up a national emergency committee to provide relief assistance to people affected by flash floods in Kerala.

Earlier, Vijayan had said that the state should be treated on a different yardstick for extending assistance as the loss suffered in the floods was huge in nature and was something which cannot be compared to the damage suffered by any other part of the country at any point of time.

The Centre has already released Rs 600 crore to the state. Vijayan mentioned about the immediate release of Rs 100 crore by the Centre and interim aid of Rs 500 crore announced by PM Modi immediately after his aerial survey of flood-affected areas on August 19.