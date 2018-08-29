Kerala flood story: Woman waited for help, saw husband’s body flooded; son blames authorities

Kerala flood 2018: A funeral is often considered as an occasion for mourning and grief but the event bore a sense of oxymoron for a lady in the God’s own country.

Kerala flood 2018: As Kerala is trying to get back in the saddle following the devastating flood, numerous heart-wrenching stories have started coming to the fore. A funeral is often considered as an occasion for mourning and grief but the event bore a sense of oxymoron for a lady in the God’s own country. Shoshamma Abraham, a flood victim in Pandanad, near Chengannur town, had lost her husband and thus began her tumultuous plight. Throughout this peregrination, she had to stumble across her husband’s body, tie it to the staircase at her residence and wait for help. Finally on Saturday, when Shoshamma reached the medical college in Alappuzha, she saw her husband’s body lying wrapped in a plastic sheet, according to Indian Express report.

The infernal journey, that began on August 16, ended on Monday when the mortuary formalities of C G Abraham, 64, was done. “He was wrapped in the same plastic sheet that I used, the body was decayed, emanating a foul smell. He didn’t deserve this,” Shoshamma was quoted as saying by IE. “On August 15, around 6 pm, we saw water inside the compound of our two-storey house. Around 9 pm, it was inside the house, up to three feet,” Shoshamma said.

Both Shoshamma and her son pointed fingers at authorities and claimed action was not taken promptly.

“My husband was busy shifting essential items to the first floor until midnight. On Thursday, around 9 am, the water was chest-deep, with strong currents. After spending a night on the first floor, my husband, a cousin and I were unable to step down to the ground floor. Still, he went out to close the gate and look for neighbours. He did not return,” Shoshamma said.

“An hour or two later, I went out in search of him, walking and swimming. As I went behind the house in neck-deep water, I stumbled on the body. I struggled to drag it inside. My cousin brought a shawl down and we tied the body to the staircase around noon,” she said.

“We tried to reach authorities, seeking an emergency rescue operation. No helplines worked, no officials responded. A call we made to the taluk office was attended by a woman who put us on hold for 30 minutes, then cut the call without a reply,” her son Jojo said.

“We informed the authorities and reached the medical college mortuary at 7 am. There was no one there. When we finally got the body, it was in a bad shape. They didn’t have any spirit, gloves, mask or even a piece of cotton in stock. We had to get them from a store outside. Finally a relative, who had worked as a nurse in Dubai, others in the family, my sister and I cleaned my father’s body,” Jojo said.