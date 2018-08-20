Kerala Flood Relief: Move over, Superman, Spider man and Batman! God’s own country has real life heroes – they are fishermen!

The stories of heroism demonstrated by these heroes are plenty, but here’s one that you just cannot miss – the fisherman-turned-plank man!

The world knows of ‘Superman’, ‘Batman’, ‘Spider man’ but God’s Own Country has real life heroes – they are fishermen! Yes, you read it correctly! The stories of heroism demonstrated by these heroes are plenty, but here’s one that you just cannot miss – the fisherman-turned-plank man! Given the daring acts by fishermen to save lives in flood-hit areas, people are bowing to them when they pass by.

Meet thirty-two year old Jaisal, Kerala’s fisherman-hero, whose back-breaking act has taken the Internet by storm. Thousands have shared his video on social media platforms. So, what exactly did he do?

Working as a volunteer, Jaisal used his back to serve like a wooden plankfor those who had difficulty in stepping into dinghies. Simply put, he let others walk over his back so that they could get into the dinghies. Some were wearing footwear, and when others asked them to remove it, Jaisal’s voice is heard in the video, saying that let them walk over with shoes as it is unfair to ask flood-hit victims to remove their footwear. Jaisal did not want to waste a single moment during the rescue operations, even if it meant people would walk over his back with footwear.

One of those who were rescued by Jaisal had shot the video and posted it on WhatsApp. The video went viral in no time and Jaisal has emerged as every Malayali’s much loved hero!

Several stories related to the heroic acts of Kerala’s fishermen are now emerging. This tweet captures best how the people of Kerala feel about their fishermen.

Such a powerful yet humbling image – the people of Changannur in Kerala bowing to the fishermen who saved their lives.#KeralaFloodRelief#KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/ozx9AgIxZp — Dr Roshan R (@pythoroshan) August 20, 2018

With so many stories of bravery by fishermen, people in Kerala have taken to Facebook to pledge that they will not use phrases like ‘Is this a fish market’ or look down on the fishermen community any more. Many are seen saying ‘Big salute’ to Jaisal’s video that has gone viral and ‘God bless fishermen’.