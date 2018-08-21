Kerala flood relief: Don’t move in without checking! 35 snakes found inside a flood-hit home

Here’s a horrifying account shared by a person who moved into her flood-ravaged home along with her husband and children.

The woman of the house points out that there could be more snakes around their premises. She also revealed that snakes were found around the doors of their house, LPG cylinder and inside several pots in their kitchen.

“When the water levels receded, we returned to our home from the relief camp. The stench is unbearable. Despite cleaning our home with detergents, it smells very bad. I am not sure whether the house is in a livable condition even if I wash it thoroughly ten times,” the lady said, as reported by Manorama News.

According to her, “Everything in our home is totally damaged. Our television, the washing machine and the refrigerator are not working. My husband had worked in the Gulf for over a year as a carpenter and he had bought these items from there. Everything is destroyed. The construction of our home is not even complete We also have loans that we need to pay off. In this flood, all the carpentry tools that my husband uses for work have been damaged too. My sewing machine is also gone. The only things that we now use are steel and aluminium vessels that we used in our kitchen. I don’t even have anything other than the nightie from the relief camp to wear. After cleaning the house, even this nightie is dirty and cannot be used again. What will I do now?”

In addition to the above mentioned losses, they now have to start from ground zero in terms of sanitising their flood-hit home. Their home, their premises including the septic tank and the well from where we draw water have all been contaminated and need to cleaned thoroughly before they can move in. Even the electrical wiring in their home will need to be reworked and checked for safety.

The silver lining is that they have got a few essential supplies from the relief camp such as chlorine, phenyl and detergents for cleaning up their home.

A heart-wrenching statement from the woman who has lost her home, “What saddens me most is that my children’s school certificates and their colored drawings that I used to treasure are all gone. How will I get it back? No one can bring it back to us ever again.”