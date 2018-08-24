Kerala flood relief: Amid political row over foreign aid, UAE ambassador says amount yet to be finalised

Vijayan had also asserted that “UAE cannot be considered as any other nation”.

Amidst all the political row surrounding Rs 700 crore aid from United Arab Emirates (UAE), the ambassador of the Gulf country has categorically stated that no final amount has been announced yet as the “assessment of relief” was still going on, according to Indian Express report. “The assessment of relief needed for the flood and aftermath is ongoing. Announcing any specific amount as financial aid, I don’t think it is final, since it is still ongoing,” Albanna was quoted as saying by IE. When Albanna was asked whether UAE has announced the RS 700 crore aid or not, he said that “Yes, that is correct. It is not yet final. It has not been announced.”

This comes after week, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had claimed that Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan offered the Rs 700-crore assistance offer when he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over phone. Vijayan had also asserted that “UAE cannot be considered as any other nation”. However, the Ministry of External Affairs rejected the reported UAE offer by underlining India’s policy on “meeting the requirements for relief and rehabilitation through domestic efforts”.

“All that has happened is that UAE’s Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has formed a national emergency committee. The main goal was to look into sourcing out funds, aid material, medicines and other things for our friendly people and friends in Kerala, who have been hit by the unfortunate flood,” Ambassador Albanna was quoted as saying by IE.

“The committee is coordinating with the federal authorities, since we know and understand the financial aid rules in India. And, it is also coordinating with the local authorities for immediate aid in terms of relief and food material,” he said. “We are working through the organisations like Red Crescent in UAE, and organisations in the state of Kerala as well as others based in India,” the ambassador said.

The central government has drawn flak from the opposition parties and others for invoking a policy decision taken by the Manmohan Singh government in 2004 in the aftermath of the Tsunami for not accepting foreign aid. However, Union minister K J Alphons last night appealed for an “one time exception” to the 14-year convention to allow overseas assistance, notably from the United Arab Emirates(UAE). “Kerala has contributed huge amounts of foreign exchange through remittance in the last 50 years. In fact in the last year itself, it had brought Rs 75,000 crore… For these reasons, as junior minister I am appealing to my senior colleagues to make a special consideration for the state. I appeal to them to make a one-time exception to the policy,” Alphons told PTI in Delhi.