Kerala flood relief: AIADMK MLAs donate one month salary totalling more than Rs 1.13 crore

Legislators of the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu Monday contributed their one month salary totalling more than Rs 1.13 crore towards relief works in flood-ravaged Kerala.

Those who contributed their month’s salary included Speaker P Dhanapal, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam, besides the lone nominated member, among others, an official release said.

Dhanapal presented Demand Drafts (DDs) for a total sum of Rs 1,13,20,000 to the chief minister to be sent to the Kerala government for helping the flood-ravaged state, it said.

AIADMK has a total of 117 members, including the Speaker, in the 234-member Assembly. The House also has one Nominated member from the Anglo-Indian community.