Kerala Flood: Red alert withdrawn, Rs 13,000 cr needed to repair 83,000 km road network – Top developments

Kerala, the God’s own country, is facing a tough time as it grapples with the fatal floods. The state government has deployed all the possible resources for rescue efforts. The Central government is also monitoring the situation. PM Modi visited the state on Saturday and announced an interim relief of Rs 500 crore. Earlier, Home Minister Rajnath Singh had announced Rs 100 crore relief. However, as per the estimates put forward by the state administration, Kerala’s loss is around Rs 20,000 crore. To repair the state’s road network, Rs 13,000 crore would be needed.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that Rs 13,000 crore to repair 83,000 km damaged roads, out of this around 16,000 km is part of state’s major road networks.

On Saturday, the number of people in relief shelters increased from the earlier 3.14 lakh on Friday to 6.80 lakh. The Army, Navy, Airforce have deployed their resources in the state. The Navy has deployed 72 rescue teams.

Kerala flood Live Updates: Red alert withdrawn for all districts, rescue operations still underway

According to news agency PTI, people in worst-hit places like Pathanamthitta and Chengannur said that hundreds were yet to be evacuated. Many who were lucky enough to be rescued narrated how they survived on rainwater without food for past four days. Over 54,000 people were rescued in Ernakulam district, mainly in Paravur and Aluva taluks which had witnessed heavy rains and severe water logging in the past two days.

Moreover, help has been offered from all across the country and abroad. Various states have announced assistance in the form of cash and kind.

The Indian railways have also come to the rescue, Southern Railway today said it has taken several initiatives to assist people in flood-hit Kerala by operating trains through diverted routes and setting up help desks to assist stranded passengers. It said 21 passenger special trains started operating from today, while some services were started from Palakkad to other stations. Catering stalls have been kept open round-the-clock to cater to the needs of stranded passengers at major railway stations in Kerala. An emergency help desk has been set up at various stations to assist the stranded passengers, the release said.

On Saturday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi demanded the Prime Minister to declare Kerala floods a ‘national disaster’. Opposition leader in the assembly Ramesh Chennithala wanted the state government to hand over the entire relief operations to the defence forces, a demand which was turned down by Vijayan and CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

According to authorities, as reported by PTI, since August 8, 194 people have lost their lives and 357 people have perished since May 29, when the south-west monsoon hit the state. Agriculture crops in over 40,000 hectares have been destroyed. Over 1,000 houses have been fully destroyed and 26,000 partially.

