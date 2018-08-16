Kerala flood, rain, weather LIVE updates: Kochi airport, metro, train, bus services suspended; red alert in 14 districts

Kerala flood, rain, weather LIVE updates: Kochi airport, metro, bus services and Southern Railways have suspended their operations even as red alert sounded in 14 districts.

Kerala flood, rain, weather LIVE updates: Kerala flood situation has worsened as incessant rain and adverse weather have thrown life out gear in the God’s own country. Around 70 people have lost their lives due to rain-related incidents. Kochi airport, metro, bus services and Southern Railways have suspended their operations even as red alert sounded in 14 districts. Indian Navy has deployed 21 rescue and diving teams with inflatable ‘Gemini’ boats as the flood situation further worsened across Kerala today due to the heavy rains.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the toll in rain-related incidents since August 8 mounted to 67 with 25 deaths reported yesterday. The worst affected area is Malappuram where the number of casualties have touched 11. In a major Vijayan has warned that the situation will worsened in the coming days as heavy rains would continue for some time. Over 1.5 lakh people have been lodged in relief camps across the state, he said. CM Vijayan has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh on the grave situation the state was facing following the rains, accoridng to a government release.