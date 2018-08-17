Kerala flood Live Updates: Supreme Court steps in; PM Modi to visit state after Vajpayee’s cremation today

Kerala rains Live Updates: Incessant rain has caused massive floods, one of the worst in the state’s history, which have taken around 100 lives since August 8.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit rain-ravaged Kerala to take stock of the flood situation in God’s own country. PM Modi will visit the southern state once the funeral of former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee is over in Delhi. Incessant rain has caused massive floods, one of the worst in the state’s history, which have taken around 100 lives since August 8. Life in the state has virtually come to a halt after the public transport has been forced to stop in many parts of the state. Flight operations in Cochin International Airport in Kochi were suspended till August 26.

In a noble gesture, telecom operators like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Cellular and BSNL have offered free calls and extended bill payment due dates for the customers in Kerala.