Kerala flood Live Updates: Supreme Court steps in; PM Modi to visit state after Vajpayee’s cremation today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit rain-ravaged Kerala to take stock of the flood situation in God’s own country. PM Modi will visit the southern state once the funeral of former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee is over in Delhi. Incessant rain has caused massive floods, one of the worst in the state’s history, which have taken around 100 lives since August 8. Life in the state has virtually come to a halt after the public transport has been forced to stop in many parts of the state. Flight operations in Cochin International Airport in Kochi were suspended till August 26.
In a noble gesture, telecom operators like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Cellular and BSNL have offered free calls and extended bill payment due dates for the customers in Kerala.
Supreme Court has asked Kerala to take appropriate steps while releasing water at Mullaperiyar dam so that people are not affected. It has sought report from Kerala on steps taken on disaster management and rehabilitation measures.
Supreme Court has asked National Crisis Management Committee and Kerala's sub-committee to explore reducing Mullaperiyar Dam water level to 139 feet. The top court has asked Kerala and Tamil Nadu to abide by National Crisis Management Committee's directions on rehabilitation and water level reduction.
A weather report at 7 a.m has predicted heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds in various parts of the state today. Winds at the speed of 60 kmph is expected in Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts, the report said.
Meanwhile in Karnataka, Kodagu-Mangalore highway has been blocked in Makanur area due to multiple landslides triggered due to heavy incessant rainfall in the region. Locals say 'it is not possible to move, people are stuck in their houses, I have not seen such rainfall before'
Five units of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) have reached Thiruvananthapuram this morning and deployed for rescue operations. 35 teams are expected to reach Thiruvananthapuram today.
Four Capital Ships of Indian Coast Guard have reached Kochi and joined the Disaster and Relief Team. 24 teams are already working in flood affected villages. Indian Coast Guard so far has rescued 1764 people and guided 4688 people to safer locations.
"We are landlocked as all roads leading out of Madikeri are blocked due to multiple landslides, we are unable to move to save people," said PRS Chetan, Civil Defense QRT (quick reaction team) on landslides on Kodagu-Kushalnagar road.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that death toll in Kerala due to floods has risen to 167.