Kerala flood update: Red alert issued for 4 districts, Idukki inundated

Kerala rains: Parts of Idukki district are flooded following heavy rainfall in the region (Source: ANI)

Kerala weather update: A red alert has been issued in four districts of Kerala on Thursday after heavy rains wreaked havoc, triggering a flood-like situation in parts of the state. The alert has been sounded in Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad due to incessant rainfall in northern districts of the state.

Kannur, Wayanad, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kasaragod districts are facing a flood-like situation with Nilambur and Perinthalmanna areas in Malappuram district being the worst affected. Nilambur has been flooded with water level rising up to the first floor of many buildings. In many areas of the submerged town, only roofs of shops and houses are visible. People have been relying on country-made boats and large metal vessels to move to safety as parked cars and other vehicles are completely drowned. Nearly 200 families have been shifted to 10 relief camps.

The second spell of the south-west monsoon rains has caused heavy rainfall and rise in the water level in major rivers and dams in the state. Major rivers such as Manimala, Meenachal, Moovattupuzha, Chaliyar, Valapattanam, Iruvazjinjpuzha and Pamba are in spate.

Munnar in Idukki district has been receiving heavy rainfall with the MeT department recording 19.4 cm of rain as per the latest report. The popular tourist destination bore the brunt during the 2018 floods.

Widespread landslips have also been reported from Idukki with most of the major roads getting blocked and Marayur, the sandalwood forest reserve, getting isolated. The National Highway near Muthanga check post in Wayanad has been heavily water-logged following heavy rainfall in the area.

The authorities have declared a holiday for all educational institutions in most of the northern districts including Kannur, Wayanad and Malappuram.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chaired a high-level review meeting with senior government officials to take stock of the situation and directed district collectors to monitor the situation continuously.

In 2018, Kerala had witnessed the worst floods of the century during the same time of the year. The unusually high rainfall during the monsoon season killed over 483 people with 140 missing.