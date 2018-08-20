Kerala flood: From rooftop where pregnant woman was rescued, a special message of gratitude for Indian Navy

On August 17, Sabita Jabil was rescued from Aluva in Ernakulam district. (Indian Navy Twitter)

The Indian Navy coming to the rescue of a pregnant woman stuck at the rooftop of a building in flood-hit Aluva in Ernakulam district in Kerala has been returned by a warm gesture by the residents of the building. On August 17, Sabita Jabil was rescued from Aluva in Ernakulam district. She was in trouble with a ruptured amniotic sac. and was in dire need of medical assistance. The help came in when men-in-blue came to her rescue.

Sajita, 25, was stuck on the rooftop of her house when she heard the rattling of helicopter blades. It was an Indian Navy chopper that had flown to rescue. A doctor was first lowered from the chopper to examine her condition before she was airlifted and taken to a hospital in Alappuzha district.

Days later, the house,from where the Navy airlifted the woman has painted its rooftop with the word ‘Thanks’ in white. The operation was led by Commander Vijay Varma. The Navy is engaged in rescue efforts in the flood-hit Kerala and has received applauds for its 24×7 approach. The Navy has named its Kerala rescue mission as ‘Operation Madad’.

“A Thank You note painted on the roof of a house where the Naval ALH piloted by Cdr Vijay Varma rescued two women. Bravo…” tweeted Spokesperson Navy with the pictures of the rooftop of the house.

#OpMadad #KeralaFloodRelief #KeralaFloods2018 A Thank You note painted on the roof of a house where the Naval ALH piloted by Cdr Vijay Varma rescued two women. Bravo… pic.twitter.com/xsaD1RfeIk — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) August 20, 2018

“A pregnant lady with water bag leaking (was) airlifted and evacuated to Sanjivani. Operation successful,” Indian Navy spokesperson Captain D.K. Sharma tweeted on August 17.

A pregnant lady with water bag leaking has been airlifted and evacuated to Sanjivani. Doctor was lowered to assess the lady. Operation successful #OpMadad #KeralaFloodRelief #KeralaFloods2018 pic.twitter.com/bycGXEBV8q — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) August 17, 2018

Almost half an hour later, the woman delivered a baby boy. “The baby and the mother are both stable at the naval hospital,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Meanwhile on Monday, in a similar rescue, the Navy airlifted a wheelchair-bound pregnant woman from Aluva.

“Wheelchair bound (paralysed below the waist) pregnant lady being winched up to safety in a very challenging hover by Captain P Rajkumar Shaurya Chakra. Location is some where in North of Aluva,” tweeted Indian Navy.