Kerala flood: Indian loses Gulf job for making fun of flood victims

Rahul Cheru Palayattu, a resident of Kerala, was an employee of Lulu Group International (Image: Facebook)

An Indian working in Oman was fired from his service on Sunday for posting insensitive statements about the Kerala flood victims. The man, identified as Rahul Cheru Palayattu, a resident of Kerala, was an employee of Lulu Group International. According to Oman-based Khaleej Times, Palayattu had made fun of the sanitary needs of the flood victims while responding to a post on social networking site-Facebook, which was put up by volunteers calling for help.

In a letter, signed by Nasr Mubarak Salem Al Maawali, Lulu’s HR manager in Oman said, “This is to inform that we have terminated your service with immediate effect because of your highly insensitive and derogatory comments on social media with regard to current flood situation in Kerala, India.”

After strong criticism from others on Facebook, Palayattu was forced to apologise. In a video posted on Facebook, Palayattu said, “I am really sorry for what I did. I was in an inebriated state when I posted that message. At that time I did not know what I did was a grave mistake,” reports Khaleej Times.

V Nandakumar, CCO of Lulu Group informed Khaleej Times that the company took immediate action to dismiss him from service. “We took immediate steps to terminate his services and send out a very loud and clear message to the society about our stance in such issues. We as an organization have always stood for humanitarian values and highest ethical practices,” said Nandakumar.

Yousuf Ali, the founder of Lulu’s Group and Managing Director is also a resident of Kerala. Ali has donated about 9.23 million dirhams for relief and rehabilitation work in the southern state.

A total of 38,000 people have been rescued and evacuated so far from the flood-affected areas of the state. Medical assistance was provided to over 23,000 people. The state is facing the worst flood in the last 100 years. Kerala Chief Minister P Vijayan earlier confirmed the death toll at 357. The Chief Minister also added that state has suffered a loss of Rs 19,512 crore due to the natural disaster. Beside the Central government, several state governments have also offered financial aid to Kerala. The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has also come forward to provide assistance in relief and rehabilitation work in the southern state.