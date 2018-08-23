Kerala Flood: Goa government announces Rs 5 crore aid to flood-ravaged Kerala ment announces Rs 5 crore aid to flood-ravaged Kerala

​​​
The Goa government today announced Rs five crore financial assistance to the flood-hit Kerala.

By: | Panaji | Updated: August 23, 2018 1:33 PM
manohar parrikar, manohar parrikar news, manohar parrikar goa news, kerala flood 2018, kerala news Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar took this decision today. Photo Source: Reuters)

The Goa government today announced Rs five crore financial assistance to the flood-hit Kerala. Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar took this decision today, a day after he returned to the state from the US, where he had gone for a medical check-up.

“Chief Minister, Shri @manoharparrikar has sanctioned Rs 5 crore as Goa government’s contribution towards KeralaCM’s relief fund for Kerala flood relief operations,” the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a tweet.”Goa stands in solidarity with the people of Kerala,” it added.

