Kerala flood donation: Supreme Court judges, Maharashtra doctors, Puducherry governmennt staff set example; here is how

The judges of the Supreme Court will contribute to the Kerala flood relief fund, Chief Justice Dipak Misra said today. A bench comprising CJI and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud made the observation during the hearing of a PIL that had sought barring of lawmakers from practising in courts across the country. “We are also making some contribution. Judges of this court are also making contribution for the flood relief fund,” the bench said. The observation came after Attorney General K K Venugopal referred to the “grave tragedy” that has struck Kerala rendering 10 million people homeless.

The AG had earlier donated Rs one crore to the flood relief fund. Many other senior lawyers have also contributed significant amounts towards the relief fund. The south Indian state is facing its worst flood in 100 years with 80 dams opened and all rivers in spate. A body blow has been dealt to the state known for its scenic natural beauty, with its infrastructure, standing crops and tourism facilities getting severely hit. As per official records yesterday, 7,24,649 lakh people were housed in 5,645 relief camps across the state. The deadly monsoon rains have so far claimed 210 lives since August 8.

A team of around 100 doctors and paramedical staff from Maharashtra left for Kerala today to help the flood-affected people. The doctors flew to Thiruvananthapuram in two aircraft of the Indian Air Force. Maharashtra medical education minister Girish Mahajan was on board one of the aircraft to personally monitor relief efforts in the southern state. “A team of around 100 doctors and paramedical staff has gone to Kerala. Mahajan will discuss with the Kerala government about their requirement and our doctors and paramedics will be deployed accordingly,” an official said.

The medical team comprises 55 doctors, including Mumbai-based J J Hospital’s Dean Dr Mukund Tayde, 26 doctors from the Sassoon hospital in Pune, 14 paramedics and some members of the minister’s staff, the official said. The Maharashtra government had earlier pledged to give Rs 20 crore to Kerala, which is reeling under severe floods, the worst in 100 years. The western state had sent 30 tonne aid consisting of ready-to-eat food packets, milk powder, blankets, bed sheets, clothes, soaps and sanitary napkins to Kerala. The items were selected on the basis of a list issued by the Kerala government, an official release had said. The deadly monsoon rains have claimed 210 lives in Kerala since August 8 and displaced over 7.14 lakh people from their homes.

The government employees in Puducherry have decided to contribute their one day salary to the Kerala flood relief fund. A joint delegation of different associations of government employees met Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and conveyed their decision to contribute one day salary by each of the around 30,000 work force to the fund. Talking to reporters, Narayanasamy thanked the employees of the government, cooperative institutions and public sector undertakings, who together account for around 40,000, for their gesture and said it would lead to mobilisation of around Rs 7 crore. He also said Puducherry government had already announced Rs one crore to Kerala and was now considering enhancing it.