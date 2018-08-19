How destructive are Kerala floods?

In chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s own words, such destruction of such gravity has never been witnessed by the state.

More than 170 people have lost their lives in what is said to be the worst flood in Kerala’s history in nearly a century. On Friday, PM Narendra Modi announced a help of Rs 500 crore in addition of Rs 100 crore announced by Home Minister Rajnath Singh. The prime minister also announced help to the kin of deceased. In chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s own words, such destruction of such gravity has never been witnessed by the state.

How big is the loss in terms of finance?

It was a loss of Rs 19,512 crore as per initial assessment till Saturday, August 18, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said. The chief minister had demanded an assistance of Rs 2,000 crore from the prime minister.

Loss of life?

The heavy rains, floods, and landslides have killed a total of 324 people since the onset of monsoon in May. In the August floods, more than 170 people have been confirmed killed. While thousands have been reported injured.

How many people have been displaced?

More than 6.5 Lakh people have been displaced due to the floods so far, while many are still stranded in their flooded homes/offices, with no connectivity of the electricity and drinking water. The total population of the state is 3.48 crore.

Loss of property?

Roads around 65,000 KMs have been affected. This includes 10,000 kilometres of national and state highways. The Kochi airport will remain closed till 26 August. Apart from the road infrastructure, the electricity supply remains affected across the state. More than 4,000 electricity transformers have been switched resulting in an outage. The power outage has also affected telecom services.

Assistance provided

The Army, Air Force, Navy and Coast Guard are providing full-time assistance in relief work. A number of dramatic footage showed how the Army and Air Force Jawans airlifted a number of people stranded in the floods.

Reports say that 57 National Disaster Response Force teams, comprising 1,300 personnel and 435 boats, are working to search and rescue people. A total of 38 helicopters and 20 aircraft are also being used for ferrying resources.

10 columns of the Army, 10 teams of Engineering Task Force (ETFs), 82 teams of the Navy and 42 teams of the Coast Guard are working on the ground to rescue those stranded.