Kerala flood: Civic sense triumphs over travesty as people wait patiently in over 5-km-long queue; watch video

Kerala has been ravaged by a devastating flood and life is gradually limping back to normal. However, the floods, said to be the worst in around a hundred years in the state, have failed to deter the fighting spirit of the people in the state and remain a lesson for everyone of how not to break down during a natural calamity. One such example was on display yesterday when a petrol pump opened up in Malappuram district days after the deluge.

Unique scenes were on display as people lined up orderly to get fuel in a queue that went as long as 5 km. However, people standing in the line stood waiting patiently. There was no overtaking or any nuisance or unruliness by customers. The whole thing was captured on camera and the video is now doing rounds on social media. There is a saying that tiny habits reveal a lot about the inner self and such civic behaviour can only be lauded and imitated.

This is not the first time that people of Kerala have behaved in this manner. A few days back a petrol pump opened at Palakkad-Thrissur National Highway and huge crowd thronged to buy fuel and no ruckus was created.

On the other hand, the state continues to grapple with the aftermath of the devastation and relief works are underway on war-footing. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has undertaken a tour of relief camps spread across four districts and assured people all help for their rehabilitation and repair of houses damaged in the rain fury that has claimed 231 lives since August 8. At least 10.10 lakh people are still lodged in camps.

The situation is being regularly monitored by the Prime Minister on a daily basis and he visited the state on August 17-18, 2018. On his instructions, the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), under the chairmanship of the Cabinet Secretary, regularly monitored and coordinated rescue and relief operations by holding daily meetings from Aug 16-21, 2018.