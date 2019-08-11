Kerala flood 2019 Live updates: Death toll reaches 57, Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad today

Kerala flood 2019, Karnataka flood news LIVE Updates: The flood situation in Kerala and neighbouring states continued to remain grim on Sunday. Alone in Kerala, the worst-hit state due to continuous downpour, 57 people have so far lost their lives and more than 1.65 lakh people have been displaced from their homes. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed that 1,318 flood relief camps are operating across the state and these camps host 1,65,519 persons from 46,400 families. He said 80 landslides had occurred in eight districts in the last three days. The maximum deaths were reported from Malappuram district– 19, while 14 people lost their lives in Kozhikode and 10 in Wayanad. According to state government data, 198 houses were fully damaged and 2303 partially. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit his Wayanad parliamentary constituency today, which is among the worst affected districts. Many people are still feared trapped under debris following major landslides that hit Kavalappara in Malappuram and Puthumala in Meppadi. The Met department has issued a red alert in eight districts of Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod. On Saturday, as rescue operations were on in Kavalappara, another landslide occurred in the region on Saturday due to which search operations have been halted.
In Karnataka, 26 people have lost their lives and over 1 lakh have been displaced. News agency ANI reported that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will do an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Belagavi district today.
Highlights
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit his flood-ravaged constituency of Wayanad on August 11. Eleven people have so far lost their lives in the hilly district of Wayanad in the monsoon fury, where many are feared missing in a landslide. Congress party sources told PTI that Rahul is expected to visit Kozhikode, Wayanadand Malappuram, the worst affected areas.
Rail services in Kerala remain cancelled while flight operations from Kochi international airport, suspended following inundation, will resume at noon on Sunday. A Cochin International Airport Limited spokesperson told PTI that airport is ready and flight operations will resume at noon on Sunday.
One of the four shutters of the Banasurasagar dam, located about 21 km from Kalpetta in Wayanad, one of the worst affected districts, was opened to discharge excess water and people on the banks of the Kabini river have been asked to be cautious. One of the largest earth dams in India and the second largest of its kind in Asia, Banasurasagar impounds the Karamanathodu tributary of the Kabini River. Meanwhile, the government allayed fears of opening dams, saying all the major reservoirs had enough storage capacity.
Meanwhile, Army has intensified relief and rescue operations in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. 13 Engineer Teams of the Indian Army have been airlifted from Rajasthan to boost ongoing relief and rescue operations in Kerala. Additional Engineer teams have also been put on standby to move at short notice to the flood affected regions. 20 medical teams are being moved to provide medical support to the rescued personnel in Maharashtra and Kerala.
Union minister V Muraleedharan said that a central assistance of Rs 52.27 crore was being provided to Kerala. On Saturdaym Governor Sathasivam also apprised the Union Home Minister Amit Shah of the situation in the state over phone and sought more support for the relief operations in the landslide-affected areas of Malappuram and other districts.
The Centre has assured Kerala Governor P Sathasivam that it will consider providing a "liberal support" to the flood-ravaged state. The Centre's assurance came after the governor submitted a report to Shah on the damage caused by the flood and landslides, the status of the rescue operations and the present situation in the state, the release said.