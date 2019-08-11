Kerala flood 2019 Live updates: Death toll reaches 57, Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad today

Kochi: An aerial view of flood-hit areas of Aluva in Kochi, Friday, Aug 9, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Kerala flood 2019, Karnataka flood news LIVE Updates: The flood situation in Kerala and neighbouring states continued to remain grim on Sunday. Alone in Kerala, the worst-hit state due to continuous downpour, 57 people have so far lost their lives and more than 1.65 lakh people have been displaced from their homes. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed that 1,318 flood relief camps are operating across the state and these camps host 1,65,519 persons from 46,400 families. He said 80 landslides had occurred in eight districts in the last three days. The maximum deaths were reported from Malappuram district– 19, while 14 people lost their lives in Kozhikode and 10 in Wayanad. According to state government data, 198 houses were fully damaged and 2303 partially. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit his Wayanad parliamentary constituency today, which is among the worst affected districts. Many people are still feared trapped under debris following major landslides that hit Kavalappara in Malappuram and Puthumala in Meppadi. The Met department has issued a red alert in eight districts of Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod. On Saturday, as rescue operations were on in Kavalappara, another landslide occurred in the region on Saturday due to which search operations have been halted.

In Karnataka, 26 people have lost their lives and over 1 lakh have been displaced. News agency ANI reported that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will do an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Belagavi district today.

