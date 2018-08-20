Kerala flood 2018 LIVE updates: Heavy rain alert in some areas over 24 hours as focus shifts to restoration; 210 dead so far

Kerala flood 2018 LIVE Updates: The Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, NDRF have launched an extensive rescue operation which has come in come in for praise from the CM as well.

Kerala flood 2018: The southern Indian state continues to reel under acute crisis with the death toll mounting to 210 and property worth crore being damaged after incessant monsoon rains. The flood, considered to be the worst in close to a century, has claimed 210 lives since August 8 and over 400 since May 29 when the south west monsoon set in over Kerala. More than 80 dams were opened, leading to floods while the rains also triggered landslides. The high-range Idukki district, Malappuram and Thrissur are among the worst hit.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the number of those displaced in the torrential rains was 7.24 lakh. Thirteen people lost their lives today while 7,24,649 lakh people have taken shelter at 5,645 relief camps. Around 22,000 people have been rescued. The Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, NDRF have launched an extensive rescue operation which has come in come in for praise from the CM as well. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had undertaken an aerial survey of monsoon-ravaged areas and announced an immediate assistance of Rs 500 crore. Public transport like metro, bus and train services were affected badly. Kochi airport was closed till August 26.