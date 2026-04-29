Kerala Election Exit Poll Result 2026 LIVE: Kerala voted in a single phase for its 2026 Assembly elections on April 9, with a voter turnout of around 78 per cent, reflecting strong public participation. Attention now shifts to the release of exit polls later today, which are expected to give the first glimpse into how the electoral battle may unfold. The Election Commission’s embargo on publishing exit polls will end after 6:30 PM on Wednesday, following which projections from multiple agencies will be made public.

Exit polls to offer first trends

Agencies including CNN-News 18, CVoter, Axis My India, Ipsos, Jan Ki Baat and Today’s Chanakya will release the exit poll results. Each agency follows its own sampling method, so variations in projections are expected. Analysts usually compare multiple exit polls to identify broader trends rather than relying on a single estimate.

The electoral contest in Kerala remains centred on the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF), with the BJP-led NDA attempting to widen its footprint in the state. Historically, Kerala has alternated between the LDF and UDF, but recent trends have sparked debate on whether voters may favour continuity this time. The outcome will hinge on whether the ruling alliance can hold its ground or if the opposition manages to stage a comeback.

How exit polls are interpreted

Exit polls are based on surveys conducted after voters cast their ballots. Pollsters gather responses from selected voters and use statistical models to estimate voting patterns. These projections indicate trends but are not final results. Differences between agencies are common, especially in close contests.

With counting scheduled for May 4, exit polls will serve as an early indicator, but the final verdict will only be known once official results are declared.

Disclaimer: Exit polls are statistical projections based on voter interviews conducted immediately after polling. They are not official results and should be treated only as indicative trends.

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