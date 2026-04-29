Kerala Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE: After 78% turnout, What do Kerala Exit Polls indicate?
Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Exit Poll Results: Kerala Exit Poll Predictions, Seat Forecast LDF vs UDF vs NDA LIVE: The electoral contest in Kerala remains centred on the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF), with the BJP-led NDA attempting to widen its footprint in the state.
Kerala Election Exit Poll Result 2026 LIVE: Kerala voted in a single phase for its 2026 Assembly elections on April 9, with a voter turnout of around 78 per cent, reflecting strong public participation. Attention now shifts to the release of exit polls later today, which are expected to give the first glimpse into how the electoral battle may unfold. The Election Commission’s embargo on publishing exit polls will end after 6:30 PM on Wednesday, following which projections from multiple agencies will be made public.
Exit polls to offer first trends
Agencies including CNN-News 18, CVoter, Axis My India, Ipsos, Jan Ki Baat and Today’s Chanakya will release the exit poll results. Each agency follows its own sampling method, so variations in projections are expected. Analysts usually compare multiple exit polls to identify broader trends rather than relying on a single estimate.
The electoral contest in Kerala remains centred on the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF), with the BJP-led NDA attempting to widen its footprint in the state. Historically, Kerala has alternated between the LDF and UDF, but recent trends have sparked debate on whether voters may favour continuity this time. The outcome will hinge on whether the ruling alliance can hold its ground or if the opposition manages to stage a comeback.
How exit polls are interpreted
Exit polls are based on surveys conducted after voters cast their ballots. Pollsters gather responses from selected voters and use statistical models to estimate voting patterns. These projections indicate trends but are not final results. Differences between agencies are common, especially in close contests.
With counting scheduled for May 4, exit polls will serve as an early indicator, but the final verdict will only be known once official results are declared.
Disclaimer: Exit polls are statistical projections based on voter interviews conducted immediately after polling. They are not official results and should be treated only as indicative trends.
Live Updates
Kerala Election Exit Poll Predictions 2026 Live Updates
17:36 (IST) 29 Apr 2026
Kerala Exit Poll 2026 Results, Predictions LIVE: When will results be released?
Exit poll data for Kerala will be released after 6:30 PM on April 29, in line with guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India.
Why the delay?
The restriction ensures that polling across all states is fully completed before any projections are made public, maintaining the integrity of the electoral process.
What to expect after 6:30 PM
Once the embargo is lifted, news channels and digital platforms will begin publishing:
Seat projections
Vote share estimates
Early trend analyses
With a tight contest between major alliances, Kerala is expected to remain a key focus of exit poll coverage.
Kerala recorded a voter turnout of 78.03% in the 2026 Assembly elections, according to data from the Election Commission of India.
High participation fuels suspense
The strong turnout reflects sustained voter engagement across constituencies and has heightened anticipation around exit poll projections.
Both the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front remain optimistic that the voter sentiment will work in their favour, setting the stage for a closely contested outcome.
17:09 (IST) 29 Apr 2026
Kerala Exit Poll 2026 Results, Predictions LIVE: LDF's focus on pensions, housing and healthcare
The LDF has promised to expand social security pensions and increase financial assistance for vulnerable sections. It also aims to scale up public housing schemes and strengthen the healthcare system by upgrading primary health centres and hospitals.
Alongside welfare, the alliance has emphasised investment in education infrastructure and improvements in digital public services. The campaign narrative has centred on continuity of welfare schemes and strengthening the public sector as its core agenda.
16:57 (IST) 29 Apr 2026
Kerala Exit Poll 2026 Results, Predictions LIVE: All eyes on exit polls as first trends awaited
With polling now concluded across Kerala, attention has shifted to exit poll projections that are expected to offer the first glimpse of the electoral outcome.
Early signals before counting day
Exit polls are likely to provide initial directional trends on how the electoral contest may have unfolded. However, their accuracy can vary, and they should be viewed as indicative rather than definitive.
The final outcome will only be confirmed during official counting on May 4, which will determine the actual mandate of voters.