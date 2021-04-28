Kerala Exit Poll Result 2021: Exit Poll time, result date – All you need to know

Kerala Exit Poll 2021: The LDF and UDF are locked in a tough fight in the state.

Kerala Exit Poll Result 2021: Kerala has been a state where most of the political parties have failed to reign for two consecutive terms in the last four decades. The voters have been choosing between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF). However, people are waiting excitedly for the exit poll which is all set to get published at 7.30 pm tomorrow, an hour after voting ends in West Bengal.

While LDF will be expecting to see a similar trend just like the opinion polls, the Congress-led UDF will try to regain power in the state. It may be recalled that most of the opinion polls had given a clear lead to the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government.

If Mathrubhumi–CVoter survey is to be believed, the LDF may get around 73–83 seats while the UDF may bag around 56–66 seats. The BJP is expected to win just one seat. The Manorama–VMR survey was no different. It had predicted 77–82 seats for the LDF, 54–59 for the UDF and 0-3 seats for the saffron party.

Times Now–CVoter Opinion poll also gave a decisive lead to the LDF in the 140 member assembly. It predicted 77 seats for the LDF, 62 for the UDF and just one for the BJP.

If ABP News–CVoter survey is to be believed, the CPI-M led LDF may get somewhere around 77–85 seats while the UDF may bag 54–62 seats while the BJP may get 0–2 seats.

However, it will also be interesting to see whether the BJP will be able to spring a surprise in the ‘God’s own country’. The BJP, over the years, has strengthened its base in the state and its vote share has been increasing. It will be now important to see whether it turns into winning seats or the saffron party has to wait for another five years. The counting of votes for the Kerala assembly election will be held on May 2.