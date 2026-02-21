Ahead of the high-stakes 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has officially published the final electoral roll for Kerala following a Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Notably, official numbers posted by the ECI reflect a significant global footprint as approximately 2.23 lakh overseas (NRI) voters are now eligible to have their say in Kerala’s future.

Following a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise concluded on Saturday, February 21, the revised roll provides a clear picture of the state’s changing demographics.

Kerala Electoral Roll 2026: Age and Gender dynamic

The final list shows a slight “trimming” of the total voter base after a massive cleanup operation. Approximately 8.97 lakh names were removed due to deaths, permanent relocation, or the acquisition of foreign citizenship. Key gender and age based

Category Statistics Total Voters 2,69,53,644 Women Voters 1,38,27,319 Men Voters 1,31,26,048 Transgender Voters 277 New Voters (Age 18-19) 4,24,518 Overseas (NRI) Voters 2,23,558 Service Voters 54,110

Notably, women continue to outnumber men in Kerala’s voter list by over 7 lakh, maintaining the state’s unique gender ratio in the electoral process.

The NRI Strongholds: Kozhikode Dominates

The distribution of overseas voters is heavily skewed towards Northern Kerala. According to reports by PTI, the Kozhikode district remains the epicenter of the NRI voting bloc. The Kuttiadi constituency in Kozhikode district leads the state with a staggering 16,002 overseas voters. It is followed by Nadapuram (12,424), Tirur (8,601), and Kalliasseri (8,097).

In contrast, Southern Kerala recorded much lower registration. Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram has the lowest count with just 13 registered overseas voters. Other low-registration areas include Kattakada (35) and Idukki (39).

While women dominate the general list, the overseas list is overwhelmingly male. Of the total NRI voters, 1,90,090 are men, while only 33,458 are women With over 4.24 lakh first-time voters (ages 18-19) entering the fray, the youth vote, combined with the influential NRI bloc, will likely decide the fate of the 140-seat assembly this year.

How to check your name?

Voters can verify their inclusion in the updated list through the official CEO Kerala portal or the ECI Electoral Search website. The voters can simply search for their name on the electoral roll by navigating to the official website (https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/) and entering their mobile/EPIC number.