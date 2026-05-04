The 2026 Kerala Assembly election results have sent shockwaves through the political landscape of South India. For decades, the Kerala Barrier remained a formidable wall of the LDF-UDF duopoly, but today, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has officially etched its name into the state’s legislative history with multiple significant breakthroughs.

Here is a curated look at the BJP winners’ list and the profiles of the leaders who spearheaded this saffron surge in God’s Own Country.

B.B. Gopakumar | Chathannoor (Kollam)

A seasoned party worker and current Vice President of the BJP state unit, Gopakumar, has been the face of the party’s grassroots expansion in the Kollam belt. Gopakumar went past CPI candidate R. Rajendran by a margin of 4,183 votes to register this historic victory.

Chathannoor has traditionally seen a high vote share for the BJP, but Gopakumar successfully converted trends into victory in 2026. His focus on the Cashew industry crisis and local infrastructure resonated with the labour-intensive demographic of Chathannoor, allowing him to edge out the LDF incumbent.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar | Nemom (Thiruvananthapuram)

Former Union Minister of Skill Development Department, an entrepreneur, the BJP’s state president and a high-profile technocrat-politician, Chandrasekhar brought a “Development-First” narrative to the campaign.

As per data posted by ECI at 4:43 PM, Chandrasekhar is leading by over 3000 votes against his nearest rival. By reclaiming Nemom, the seat once won by O. Rajagopal in 2016, Chandrasekhar has re-established the BJP’s dominance in the state capital.

Chandrasekhar’s ability to appeal to the urban middle class and his track record in the IT and Skill Development ministries helped him secure the “aspirational vote,” presenting a stark contrast to the traditional rhetoric of the Left and Congress.

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V. Muraleedharan | Kazhakoottam (Thiruvananthapuram)

The former Minister of State for External Affairs and one of the most recognisable faces of the BJP in Kerala. V. Muraleedharan had secured a lead in the constituency of Kazhakoottam by a margin of 428 votes over CPI (M)’s Kadakampally Surendran.

Winning the Kazhakoottam seat, which houses the massive Technopark, is a symbolic victory for the party. Muraleedharan leveraged his “Central connect” to promise the transformation of the IT hub into a global tech destination. His win marks a significant shift in the young, tech-savvy voter demographic that was previously loyal to the LDF.