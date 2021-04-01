Kerala Elections 2021: Yogi Adityanath raises ‘Love jihad’ issue, says LDF’s soft corner for PFI, SDPI serious threat to national security

Raising the issue of 'Love Jihad', Yogi Adityanath said while the UP government has made a law against it, the LDF and the UDF government did not show the courage to do it.

Kerala Elections 2021: Firebrand BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today hit out at the CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala and said that it has betrayed the people of the state. “People of Kerala have supported UDF and LDF from time to time. But both alliances have only betrayed people. It’s time to take revenge for that betrayal via ballots and make NDA candidates victorious,” said Yogi Adityanath.

He alleged that the LDF’s soft corner for organisations like PFI, SDPI indicates a serious threat to Kerala as well as to national security. “We shouldn’t forget that PFI and SDPI’s activities are becoming a threat to national security. LDF’s soft corner for such elements indicate a serious threat to the security of Kerala and the future of the youth,” said the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

He said that the kind of activities occurring in Kerala draws our attention to a dangerous tomorrow. “Muslim League-Congress alliance is a betrayal to Kerala’s safety. Along with PFI-SDPI, LDF is betraying Kerala. The kind of activities occurring in Kerala draws our attention to a dangerous tomorrow,” he alleged.

Raising the issue of ‘Love Jihad’, the CM said while the UP government has made a law against it, the LDF and the UDF government did not show the courage to do it. “In 2009, Kerala High Court had told the state government to form a law against ‘Love Jihad’ in wake of a rise in such cases. But UDF and LDF governments only do vote bank politics and didn’t show courage to form ‘anti-Love Jihad law’. Uttar Pradesh government has made that law,” he said addressing the crowd.

Yogi Adityanath held a roadshow in Adoor and addressed a rally at Haripad in Kerala. Kerala is going to polls in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.