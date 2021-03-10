Kerala Elections 2021: Full list of CPM candidates

CPM Candidate List Kerala Election 2021: Some prominent faces include Pinarayi Vijayan, KK Shailaja, TP Ramakrishnan, MB Rajesh, P Rajeev and MM Mani.
CPM Candidate List Kerala Election 2021: CPI-M today announced its list of 83 candidates for the Kerala Legislative Assembly Election 2021. The list was announced by the CPI-M acting state secretary A Vijayaraghavan. According to reports, 33 sitting MLAs including five ministers in the present cabinet are not contesting this time as the party strictly follows a two-term policy. Due to this policy, some prominent leaders like EP Jayarajan, Thomas Issac, G Sudhakaran, AK Balan and C Raveendranath were left out of the list.
The party has announced the list of 83 candidates of which 74 are CPI-M leaders while 9 are CPI-M backed independent candidates. Candidates for 2 more seats – Devikulam in Idukki and Manjeshwar in Kasaragod will be announced in a day or two.
The party has fielded 12 women candidates while five youths below the age of 30 have been given tickets. There are eight candidates aged between 30 and 40 while 13 candidates are aged between 40 and 50. As many as 33 candidates are aged between 51 and 60 while 24 are above 60 years of age. As many as 42 candidates are graduates out of which 28 are advocates.
Below is the full list of constituency-wise CPI-M candidates:
Parassala CK Hareendran Neyyattinkara K Ansalan Vattiyoorkkavu VK Prasanth Kattakkada IB Satheesh Nemom V Sivankutty Kazhakoottam Kadakampally Surendran Varkala V Joy Vamanapuram DK Murali Attingal OS Ambika Aruvikkara G Stephan Kollam M Mukesh Iravipuram M Noushad Chavara Dr V Sujith (Independent) Kundara J Mercykutty Amma Kottarakkara KN Balagopal Aranmula Veena George Konni KU Janeesh Kumar Chengannur Saji Cheriyan Kayamkulam U Prathiba Ambalappuzha H Salam Aroor Daleema Jojo Mavelikkara MS Arun Kumar Alappuzha PP Chitharanjan Ettumanoor VN Vasan Kottayam K Anil Kumar Puthupally Jaick C Thomas Udumbanchola MM Mani Kochi KJ Maxi Vypin KN Unnikrishnan Thrikkakara Dr J Jacob Trippunithura M Swaraj Kalamassery P Rajeev Kothamangalam Antony John Aluva Shelna Nishad Ernakulam Yesudas Parappilly Irinjalakuda R Bindu Vadakkancherry Xaviour Chittilappilly Manalur Murali Perunelli Chelakkara K Radhakrishnan Guruvayur NK Akbar Puthukkad KK Ramachandran Kunnamkulam AC Moideen Alathur KD Prasenan Nenmara K Babu Palakkad CP Pramod Malambuzha A Prabhakaran Kongad K Santhakumari Tharoor PP Sumod Ottappalam K Premkumar Shornur PP Mammykutty Thrithala MB Rajesh Thavanur KT Jaleel Ponnani P Nandakumar Kondotty KP Sulaiman Haji Perinthalmanna KP Muhammed Musthafa Nilambur PV Anwar Mankada TK Rasheedali Vandur P Mithuna Malappuram Abdul Rahman Koilandi Kanathil Jameela Perambra TP Ramakrishnan Balussery KM Sachidev Kozhikode North Thottathil Raveendran Beypore PA Muhammed Riyas Kunnamangalam PTA RAhim Koduvalli Karat Razaq Thiruvambady Linto Joseph Mananthavady OR Kelu Bathery MS Viswanathan Dharmadom Pinarayi Vijayan Payyannur PI Madhusoodhan Kalliyassery M Vijin Azhikode KV Sumesh Mattannur KK Shailaja Thalassery AN Shamseer Thaliparambu MV Govindan Peravur Zakeer Hussain Uduma CH Kunjambu Thrikkarippur M Rajagopalan
