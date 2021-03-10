Kerala Elections 2021: Full list of CPM candidates

Kerala Assembly Election 2021: CPM has fielded 12 women candidates while five youths below the age of 30 have been given tickets.

CPM Candidate List Kerala Election 2021: CPI-M today announced its list of 83 candidates for the Kerala Legislative Assembly Election 2021. The list was announced by the CPI-M acting state secretary A Vijayaraghavan. According to reports, 33 sitting MLAs including five ministers in the present cabinet are not contesting this time as the party strictly follows a two-term policy. Due to this policy, some prominent leaders like EP Jayarajan, Thomas Issac, G Sudhakaran, AK Balan and C Raveendranath were left out of the list.

The party has announced the list of 83 candidates of which 74 are CPI-M leaders while 9 are CPI-M backed independent candidates. Candidates for 2 more seats – Devikulam in Idukki and Manjeshwar in Kasaragod will be announced in a day or two.

The party has fielded 12 women candidates while five youths below the age of 30 have been given tickets. There are eight candidates aged between 30 and 40 while 13 candidates are aged between 40 and 50. As many as 33 candidates are aged between 51 and 60 while 24 are above 60 years of age. As many as 42 candidates are graduates out of which 28 are advocates.

Below is the full list of constituency-wise CPI-M candidates:

Parassala CK Hareendran

Neyyattinkara K Ansalan

Vattiyoorkkavu VK Prasanth

Kattakkada IB Satheesh

Nemom V Sivankutty

Kazhakoottam Kadakampally Surendran

Varkala V Joy

Vamanapuram DK Murali

Attingal OS Ambika

Aruvikkara G Stephan

Kollam M Mukesh

Iravipuram M Noushad

Chavara Dr V Sujith (Independent)

Kundara J Mercykutty Amma

Kottarakkara KN Balagopal

Aranmula Veena George

Konni KU Janeesh Kumar

Chengannur Saji Cheriyan

Kayamkulam U Prathiba

Ambalappuzha H Salam

Aroor Daleema Jojo

Mavelikkara MS Arun Kumar

Alappuzha PP Chitharanjan

Ettumanoor VN Vasan

Kottayam K Anil Kumar

Puthupally Jaick C Thomas

Udumbanchola MM Mani

Kochi KJ Maxi

Vypin KN Unnikrishnan

Thrikkakara Dr J Jacob

Trippunithura M Swaraj

Kalamassery P Rajeev

Kothamangalam Antony John

Aluva Shelna Nishad

Ernakulam Yesudas Parappilly

Irinjalakuda R Bindu

Vadakkancherry Xaviour Chittilappilly

Manalur Murali Perunelli

Chelakkara K Radhakrishnan

Guruvayur NK Akbar

Puthukkad KK Ramachandran

Kunnamkulam AC Moideen

Alathur KD Prasenan

Nenmara K Babu

Palakkad CP Pramod

Malambuzha A Prabhakaran

Kongad K Santhakumari

Tharoor PP Sumod

Ottappalam K Premkumar

Shornur PP Mammykutty

Thrithala MB Rajesh

Thavanur KT Jaleel

Ponnani P Nandakumar

Kondotty KP Sulaiman Haji

Perinthalmanna KP Muhammed Musthafa

Nilambur PV Anwar

Mankada TK Rasheedali

Vandur P Mithuna

Malappuram Abdul Rahman

Koilandi Kanathil Jameela

Perambra TP Ramakrishnan

Balussery KM Sachidev

Kozhikode North Thottathil Raveendran

Beypore PA Muhammed Riyas

Kunnamangalam PTA RAhim

Koduvalli Karat Razaq

Thiruvambady Linto Joseph

Mananthavady OR Kelu

Bathery MS Viswanathan

Dharmadom Pinarayi Vijayan

Payyannur PI Madhusoodhan

Kalliyassery M Vijin

Azhikode KV Sumesh

Mattannur KK Shailaja

Thalassery AN Shamseer

Thaliparambu MV Govindan

Peravur Zakeer Hussain

Uduma CH Kunjambu

Thrikkarippur M Rajagopalan

Some prominent faces include Pinarayi Vijayan, KK Shailaja, TP Ramakrishnan, MB Rajesh, P Rajeev and MM Mani. According to reports, Minister for Co-Operation, Tourism and Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran, fisheries minister J Mercykutty Amma and higher education minister KT Jaleel will be contesting as party-backed independent candidates.