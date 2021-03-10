  • MORE MARKET STATS

Kerala Elections 2021: Full list of CPM candidates

By: |
Updated: Mar 10, 2021 1:20 PM

CPM Candidate List Kerala Election 2021: Some prominent faces include Pinarayi Vijayan, KK Shailaja, TP Ramakrishnan, MB Rajesh, P Rajeev and MM Mani.

CPM Candidate Full List 2021: Kerala Election Full List of CPIM candidatesKerala Assembly Election 2021: CPM has fielded 12 women candidates while five youths below the age of 30 have been given tickets.

CPM Candidate List Kerala Election 2021: CPI-M today announced its list of 83 candidates for the Kerala Legislative Assembly Election 2021. The list was announced by the CPI-M acting state secretary A Vijayaraghavan. According to reports, 33 sitting MLAs including five ministers in the present cabinet are not contesting this time as the party strictly follows a two-term policy. Due to this policy, some prominent leaders like EP Jayarajan, Thomas Issac, G Sudhakaran, AK Balan and C Raveendranath were left out of the list.

The party has announced the list of 83 candidates of which 74 are CPI-M leaders while 9 are CPI-M backed independent candidates. Candidates for 2 more seats – Devikulam in Idukki and Manjeshwar in Kasaragod will be announced in a day or two.

Related News

The party has fielded 12 women candidates while five youths below the age of 30 have been given tickets. There are eight candidates aged between 30 and 40 while 13 candidates are aged between 40 and 50. As many as 33 candidates are aged between 51 and 60 while 24 are above 60 years of age. As many as 42 candidates are graduates out of which 28 are advocates.

Below is the full list of constituency-wise CPI-M candidates:

Parassala                                   CK Hareendran
Neyyattinkara                            K Ansalan
Vattiyoorkkavu                          VK Prasanth
Kattakkada                                IB Satheesh
Nemom                                     V Sivankutty
Kazhakoottam                          Kadakampally Surendran
Varkala                                      V Joy
Vamanapuram                          DK Murali
Attingal                                     OS Ambika
Aruvikkara                                G Stephan
Kollam                                      M Mukesh
Iravipuram                                M Noushad
Chavara                                    Dr V Sujith (Independent)
Kundara                                    J Mercykutty Amma
Kottarakkara                             KN Balagopal
Aranmula                                  Veena George
Konni                                        KU Janeesh Kumar
Chengannur                             Saji Cheriyan
Kayamkulam                            U Prathiba
Ambalappuzha                         H Salam
Aroor                                        Daleema Jojo
Mavelikkara                              MS Arun Kumar
Alappuzha                                PP Chitharanjan
Ettumanoor                              VN Vasan
Kottayam                                 K Anil Kumar
Puthupally                               Jaick C Thomas
Udumbanchola                       MM Mani
Kochi                                       KJ Maxi
Vypin                                      KN Unnikrishnan
Thrikkakara                             Dr J Jacob
Trippunithura                          M Swaraj
Kalamassery                            P Rajeev
Kothamangalam                     Antony John
Aluva                                      Shelna Nishad
Ernakulam                              Yesudas Parappilly
Irinjalakuda                            R Bindu
Vadakkancherry                     Xaviour Chittilappilly
Manalur                                 Murali Perunelli
Chelakkara                             K Radhakrishnan
Guruvayur                              NK Akbar
Puthukkad                             KK Ramachandran
Kunnamkulam                       AC Moideen
Alathur                                  KD Prasenan
Nenmara                               K Babu
Palakkad                                CP Pramod
Malambuzha                         A Prabhakaran
Kongad                                 K Santhakumari
Tharoor                                 PP Sumod
Ottappalam                          K Premkumar
Shornur                                PP Mammykutty
Thrithala                               MB Rajesh
Thavanur                              KT Jaleel
Ponnani                                P Nandakumar
Kondotty                              KP Sulaiman Haji
Perinthalmanna                    KP Muhammed Musthafa
Nilambur                              PV Anwar
Mankada                              TK Rasheedali
Vandur                                 P Mithuna
Malappuram                        Abdul Rahman
Koilandi                               Kanathil Jameela
Perambra                             TP Ramakrishnan
Balussery                             KM Sachidev
Kozhikode North                 Thottathil Raveendran
Beypore                               PA Muhammed Riyas
Kunnamangalam                 PTA RAhim
Koduvalli                             Karat Razaq
Thiruvambady                     Linto Joseph
Mananthavady                    OR Kelu
Bathery                                MS Viswanathan
Dharmadom                        Pinarayi Vijayan
Payyannur                           PI Madhusoodhan
Kalliyassery                         M Vijin
Azhikode                             KV Sumesh
Mattannur                           KK Shailaja
Thalassery                            AN Shamseer
Thaliparambu                      MV Govindan
Peravur                                Zakeer Hussain
Uduma                                CH Kunjambu
Thrikkarippur                      M Rajagopalan

Some prominent faces include Pinarayi Vijayan, KK Shailaja, TP Ramakrishnan, MB Rajesh, P Rajeev and MM Mani. According to reports, Minister for Co-Operation, Tourism and Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran, fisheries minister J Mercykutty Amma and higher education minister KT Jaleel will be contesting as party-backed independent candidates.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Kerala assembly elections
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Kerala Elections 2021 Full list of CPM candidates
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 LIVE: Mamata Banerjee to file nomination from Nandigram at 2.30 PM
2‘Amrit Mahotsav’ will be celebrated to mark 75 years of India’s Independence: PM Modi
3Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? BJP MP from Garhwal set to succeed Trivendra Singh Rawat as new Uttarakhand CM