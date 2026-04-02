As Kerala gears up for its 140-seat Assembly elections on April 9, 2026 (Thursday), both front runners ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) unleashed manifestos on April 2 (Thursday), escalating the welfare race.

LDF under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan promised steady progress via ‘Nava Keralam,’ while UDF, led by VD Satheesan, countered with aggressive ‘5+1 guarantees’ inspired by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. With the current assembly ending May 23, these pledges target pensions, jobs, women and farmers in a high-stakes LDF retention vs UDF comeback battle.

LDF’s ‘Nava Keralam’ vision: Welfare hikes and industrial surge

CM Pinarayi Vijayan released the two-volume, 60-promise manifesto in Kerala’s Kozhikode, highlighting a decade of ‘rebuilding self-confidence’ despite ‘Central neglect.’ It builds on recent wins like eliminating extreme poverty and pension hikes from Rs 1,600 to Rs 2,000.

Here are some core welfare commitments-

Universal welfare pensions to Rs 3,000 per month.

Identify 5 lakh poorest families (SCs, fisherfolk, Antyodaya) for targeted poverty eradication.

District-level integrated care for elderly and bedridden patients.

Jobs and empowerment drive

Campus placements and ‘Back to Campus’ skill programs for all graduates and 60,000 jobs this academic year.

50 per cent women in workforce and empower 20 lakh housewives via rural economic development, safe travel, childcare.

‘Mission 1,00,000’: Upgrade 1 lakh SMEs to Rs 1 crore turnover with support.

Take a look at the growth agenda:

Rs 2 lakh crore investments, new industrial corridors and innovation hubs.

Profitable KSRTC, power-cut-free state; sustain rural jobs against MGNREGA changes.

CM-chaired fast-track for big projects; Vizhinjam industrial township; high-speed north-south rail; land titles for hills and seashores.

Epidemic forecasting/intelligence systems.

CM Vijayan vowed full implementation of the election fineprint, “This blueprint transforms Kerala into a developed state across agriculture, industry, education and health,” he said.

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UDF’s aggressive ‘5+1 Guarantees’: NYAY leads the charge

In Kochi, Satheesan launched the UDF manifesto, rooted in Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Puthu Yuga Yatra.’ At the event, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, who joined as the chief guest, claimed Vijayan’s ‘corruption’ to be similar to that of ex-Telangana CM KCR. He even challenged him to check Telangana’s farmer loan waivers amounting to Rs 41,000 crore.

Flagship promises:

Nyunatam Aay Yojana (NYAY) promises Rs 6,000 per month to below-poverty-line families.

Pensions to Rs 3,000 in stages; free monthly kits for yellow cardholders (AAY).

Rs 25 lakh family health insurance (Oommen Chandy scheme).

The five guarantees plus one:

Free KSRTC buses for women.

Rs 1,000/month for college girls.

Interest-free loans for young entrepreneurs (Rs 5 lakh for small businesses).

Dedicated senior citizens ministry.

Wage hikes for ASHA/Anganwadi workers.

Targeted sectors:

Farmers: Rubber Rs 250/kg, paddy Rs 35/kg; fix ‘Life Mission’ for homeless-free Kerala.

Health: Karunya reforms; dialysis in every panchayat.

Jobs: 5 lakh youth via skills in 5 years; MSME aid up to Rs 100 crore turnover; Wayanad tribal university; foreign uni collaborations.

Women/fishers: Kudumbashree loans, safety laws, sea relief restart; airline growth; price controls on essentials.

Satheesan eyed quick wins like Reddy’s 100-day Telangana delivery.

Take a look at some key comparisons: Which party promises more ahead of polls?

Both eye pensions at Rs 3,000, but UDF’s NYAY doubles down for the poorest.

Manifesto promises head-to-head: LDF vs UDF breakdown

On pensions and direct aid, the LDF commits to a universal hike to Rs 3,000 per month for all welfare beneficiaries, building on its recent increases and poverty eradication efforts. The UDF matches the Rs 3,000 pension rise in stages but goes further with its NYAY scheme, promising an additional Rs 6,000 monthly to the poorest below-poverty-line families.

For women, LDF targets 50 per cent workforce participation through support like safe travel, childcare, skill training, and rural economic development for 20 lakh housewives. UDF emphasises mobility and education with free KSRTC bus travel statewide, Rs 1,000 monthly for college-going girls and expanded self-employment loans via Kudumbashree.

In jobs and youth employment, LDF pledges campus placements and skill programs for all graduates, aiming for 60,000 jobs this academic year alongside “Mission 1,00,000” to upgrade SMEs. UDF counters with skill development for 5 lakh youth over five years, interest-free loans for young entrepreneurs (Rs 5 lakh for small businesses) and MSME support up to Rs 100 crore turnover.

Farmer support sees LDF focusing on poverty aid for vulnerable groups and sustaining rural employment schemes against central changes. UDF offers specific price guarantees- Rs 250 per kg for rubber and Rs 35 per kg for paddy- plus fixes to housing projects like Life Mission.

Healthcare promises from LDF include integrated district-level care for the elderly and bedridden, plus epidemic forecasting systems. UDF prioritises a Rs 25 lakh family insurance scheme (named after Oommen Chandy), Karunya reforms and dialysis centers in every panchayat.

Infrastructure plans differ too: LDF eyes Rs 2 lakh crore investments, new industrial corridors, Vizhinjam port township, high-speed rail and a power-cut-free state. UDF focuses on airline sector growth, a tribal university in Wayanad, and international higher education collaborations.

Polling for the 2026 Kerala Legislative Assembly elections will be held on April 9, with the counting of votes on May 4 (Monday). The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23.