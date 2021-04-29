Kerala Election Exit Poll Results 2021 Live: Will UDF return or LDF retain power? Check who is winning Kerala

Kerala Exit Poll Live: Political parties have failed to reign for two consecutive terms in the state in the past four decades.

Kerala Assembly Election 2021 Exit Poll Live Updates: Kerala has voted in a single-phase poll on April 6 for the 140 member assembly. The state has been consistent with its selection in the last four decades as it has been electing alternatively between the LDF and the UDF. Political parties have failed to reign for two consecutive terms in the state. People are waiting excitedly for the exit poll which is all set to get published at 7 pm today, half an hour after voting ends in West Bengal.

While LDF will be expecting to see a similar trend just like the opinion polls, the Congress-led UDF will try to regain power in the state. It may be recalled that most of the opinion polls had given a clear lead to the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government. If Mathrubhumi–CVoter survey is to be believed, the LDF may get around 73–83 seats while the UDF may bag around 56–66 seats. The BJP is expected to win just one seat. The Manorama–VMR survey was no different. It had predicted 77–82 seats for the LDF, 54–59 for the UDF and 0-3 seats for the saffron party. Times Now–CVoter Opinion poll also gave a decisive lead to the LDF in the 140 member assembly. It predicted 77 seats for the LDF, 62 for the UDF and just one for the BJP. If ABP News–CVoter survey is to be believed, the CPI-M led LDF may get somewhere around 77–85 seats while the UDF may bag 54–62 seats while the BJP may get 0–2 seats.

