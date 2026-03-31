The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) released its ‘Vikasita Keralam roadmap’, the front’s manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala, at a function Tuesday afternoon.

The Kerala BJP has promised an AIIMS in the poll-bound state if voted to power. Another key highlight is the announcement of Bhakshya Arogya Suraksha card for needy women. Under the scheme, the party has promised a monthly recharge of Rs 2,500 for medicines and groceries to the beneficiaries.

Besides that, a welfare pension of Rs 3,000 per month will be provided to women heads of poor households, widows and senior citizens above the age of 70 years, it said.

The manifesto, released by party chief Nitin Nabin, also promises a high-speed railway network connecting Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur.

Additionally, two free free LPG cylinders per year — one each during Onam and Christmas — will be provided to poor families, the party said.

The NDA front has also promised revamping of religious places like Sabarimala and Guruvayur. “We will protect Sabarimala, Guruvayoor and all other places of worship by revamping Devaswom Boards to increase participation of devotees in temple management,” it further said.

It also promised to launch a “Sabarimala Infrastructure Development Mission” to undertake large-scale devotee-centric infrastructure development at the hill-top shrine.

VIDEO | Thiruvananthapuram: BJP National President Nitin Nabin, on the release of the party’s Kerala manifesto, says, “Today, we have gathered here to present the manifesto for ‘Viksit Keralam’… The UDF and LDF have never been interested in the progress of the people of… pic.twitter.com/IEaI9TXb42 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 31, 2026

On the Mullaperiyar dam, the manifesto promises “water for Tamil Nadu and safety for Kerala”. The BJP also promises 20,000 litres of free water per month to every household in Kerala.

“As we present our manifesto today, we must remember that despite immense natural and human potential, Keralam has witnessed negligible industrial growth during the LDF-UDF’s multiple years of misrule, resulting in severe economic stagnation and fiscal misgovernance,” BJP national president Nitin Nabin said as he announced the manifesto on Tuesday.

Nabin is on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state. As part of the BJP’s election campaigns, Nabin will attend events scheduled in Attingal in the state capital, Tanur in Malappuram district and Mattannur as well as Koothuparamba in Kannur district.