Kerala Election 2021: Priyanka Gandhi says Pinarayi Vijayan running a fascist government that has abandoned idea of equality

Campaigning for Congress-led UDF in Kerala, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today hit out at the Left government for not keeping the promises made to the people. “What you’ve seen in the last five years in Kerala is a politics of fear, fraud, the kind that’s not keeping the people of Kerala at its centre. A kind of politics that has abandoned the idea of your rights, equality and put in a government of favouritism,” said Priyanka.

She urged voters to ask for their rights. “If your experience in the last 5 years is that every promise made has been broken, ask for your right, don’t give up. There are strong & courageous people, who want to fight for the right things, who believe in our India, that promotes harmony,” she said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also termed the Vijayan government fascist. “This Government is almost fascist. When you raise your voice against them, they try to suppress you. When you ask for your right, they try to put you down,” she said.

She alleged favouritism in the distribution of Cyclone and flood relief. “You were promised 20 lakh jobs during the last elections. The government forgot about that promise. There is so much favouritism done by this government that cyclone and flood-affected people have reported that if they weren’t members of CPM, they didn’t get relief,” said the Congress leader.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also attacked the BJP-RSS accusing them of making hollow promises about protecting women. “When the BJP and RSS make hollow statements about protecting women, it is a farce because they do not respect women….Except for election time when BJP and RSS want women’s votes, they spend all their time telling women what to wear, how to dress, how to work, where to go, how to go there. Their ministers comment on women’s jeans,” she said.

She urged people to vote for Congress-led UDF. “The first thing to understand is that we work for you. We are accountable to you. If we make promises that we don’t keep, hold us to that,” she said.

She also reiterated the poll promises made by Congress. “Congress’ vision for Kerala is to implement NYAY Yojana under which Rs 6000 per month will be given to the poor. Rs 2000 per month for housewives (age-40-60 years), 5 lakh homes for homeless, MSP for rubber, coconut, paddy, Rohit Vemula Act to end discrimination and Rs 3000 per month welfare pension will be given to eligible people,” she said.

Voting for the 140-member Kerala assembly will take place on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.