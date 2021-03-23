Kerala Election 2021: Modi an instrument of 2-3 people, will do anything for power, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi claimed that the left front has stolen the future of the youth from them.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi today launched a scathing attack on the Left front government and PM Narendra Modi-led BJP while campaigning in Kerala. Addressing a gathering, Rahul Gandhi said that the PM of the nation and the CM of Kerala have the same mentality and they consider anyone against them as anti-national. He said that the Congress-led UDF will always oppose this mentality and will always strengthen the voice of the people.

“For Kerala CM, protesting youth are his enemies. It’s like the PM calling protesting farmers- terrorists. The same idea, if you are against him, you are a terrorist, you are a murderer. If you are against him, you are anti-national,” said the Congress leader.

Rahul Gandhi said, “Modi is an instrument of 2-3 people, who want to take India’s wealth away from India. Modi is an entity, who will do anything for power.” He alleged that money is taken from poor people and given to businessmen. “CM and PM take money from auto wallas, from people who drive scooters/cars (when they buy fuel), from housewives (when they buy costlier gas). When prices go up, money is taken away from our people and given to businessmen,” said Rahul Gandhi.

He claimed that the left front has stolen the future of the youth from them. “One of the highest unemployment rates in the country is in Kerala. If you want a job in Kerala, you have to be a member of the left organisation,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi said that Congress-led UDF will give Kerala a vision, a direction and harmony. “When the UDF comes to power, we will guarantee Rs 250 a kilo for rubber. We are not doing rubber farmers a favour, we are doing this because we understand without doing this, we cannot start the economy of Kerala,” said Rahul Gandhi.

He added, “If you want an economy to function, if you want jobs to be created, the first thing you need is harmony in the state. Second, you need to put money in people’s hands and that is what we are going to do when we come to power in Kerala.”

Rahul Gandhi said this with reference to his ambitious NYAY scheme. He said that Kerala may become a testing ground for the project. “A sum of Rs 72,000 a year will go straight into the beneficiaries bank account. And we know what is going to happen next. We are testing a new idea in Kerala,” Gandhi told the gathering. Gandhi said that he wanted to test the scheme because if it works in Kerala, he wanted to replicate it in all Congress-ruled states.

The Congress-led UDF has promised Rs 2000 pension for homemakers, Rs 6,000 per month to the poor under ‘Nyay Yojana’ and five lakh homes for the underprivileged in its manifesto for Kerala.

Elections for 140 legislative seats in Kerala will be held on April 6 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2.